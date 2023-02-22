Give me more time, says a lawyer

Opinions of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Columnist: John Zubge

When a lawyer is unprepared for a defence, the situation can become quite difficult. In such cases, it is essential for the lawyer to have the skill to help them navigate the legal system.



Recently, a lawyer who is representing a civil case where a senior officer in the Ghana Air Force is challenging his father's Will had a unique challenge: despite having knowledge of the defence, the lawyer claimed that he has not been served the defence and has no knowledge of the motion.



He quickly filed a motion asking the judge at the Tema High Court to adjourn the case, giving him time to prepare for the defence.



He argues that he was never made aware of the lawsuit and, as such, he has not had a chance to respond to the motion.



It was further argued that it was unfair to expect the plaintiff to adequately prepare without sufficient notice.



After considering the motion, the judge granted the request, allowing the bailiff to send a copy of the defence for the plaintiff to have more time to prepare.



By filing the motion, the lawyer was able to secure the plaintiff's right to process. This case highlights how our legal system is open to abuse, much delay, and exponential cost for those seeking justice