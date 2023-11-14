Gifty Twum Ampofo, the dedicated and accomplished MP for Abuakwa North.

Opinions of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Columnist: Obeng Aquah

As the 2024 general elections in Ghana draw near, the electorates need to reflect on the performance of their representatives in parliament and assess their suitability for another term.



In the Abuakwa North Constituency of the Eastern Region, Hon. Gifty Twum Ampofo has been a shining example of a committed and accomplished Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister of Education.



Her contributions to education, health, and human resource development in the constituency have been noteworthy, and her track record should earn her another term in office delegates in Abuakwa North should look at her contributions and elect her to represent the New Patriotic Party for another term.



In the area of education, Hon. Gifty Twum Ampofo has made significant strides in improving the quality of education and increasing access to education in the Abuakwa North Constituency. She has been instrumental in the construction of several classroom blocks and the provision of educational materials to schools in the constituency.



In addition to this, she has facilitated the training and capacity building of teachers and education officials to improve the teaching and learning process in schools. The MP has also provided scholarship schemes to support brilliant but needy students in the constituency to further their education. Her contributions to the education sector have not only improved access to education but also raised the standards of education in Abuakwa North. Her Passion for gender inclusivity is also worthy of notice.



Gifty Twum Ampofo has also made significant contributions to the health sector in Abuakwa North. She has facilitated the provision of some healthcare infrastructure, medical supplies, and equipment to health facilities in the constituency to ensure quality healthcare delivery. The MP has also promoted health education programs in the constituency to create awareness of health issues and encourage healthy living coupled with health screening exercises for the good people of Abuakwa North.



Furthermore, Hon. Gifty Twum Ampofo has made significant strides in human resource development in the Constituency. She had lobbied for several job opportunities for the youth of the Constituency Her contributions to human resource development have not only addressed the issue of youth unemployment but also promoted self-employment and economic empowerment in Abuakwa North.



In conclusion, Hon Gifty Twum Ampofo has demonstrated a high level of commitment, dedication, and competence in serving the people of Abuakwa North. Her achievements in education, health, and human resource development have significantly impacted the lives of the people.



It is, therefore, reasonable to advocate for her re-election in the upcoming

Delegate election to consolidate her achievements and continue to serve the constituents of Abuakwa North with the same vigor, commitment, and dedication.