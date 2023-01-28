Ghanaians would have attacked Mahama if his relative was the finance minister

Opinions of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Columnist: Joel Savage

The Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo Addo, has vowed to never remove his relative Ken Ofori-Atta from his position as finance minister, even though he lacks the necessary skills for the job and, more crucially, makes it very simple for the president to commit corruption at the expense of Ghanaians and the country's economy.



What do Ghanaians think would have occurred in their nation if John Mahama's relative had been the finance minister and had refused to remove him?

I believe it is urgent and important to ask my fellow Ghanaians this question because although Mahama provided the best leadership possible for Ghanaians amid a thriving economy, my blood runs cold when I watch old videos or read old online news online about what enraged Ghanaians did to the former leader.



I'm not sure if Akufo Addo's sweet-talking or tribalism motivated Ghanaians to be extremely harsh and nasty toward Mahama and call for his resignation.

I'm still in awe at what many people did and said about Mahama.



Additionally, I find it shocking that people still pretend as if nothing is wrong with our beloved nation under this administration, which has failed badly in every manner. Street protests demanding Mahama's resignation were held, and many people yelled foul things, including Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the minister of communication, and the vice president, Bawumia, and his wife. After such a terrible failure, Bawumia now wants to be president.



Imagine what would have happened to Mahama if his relative had been the finance minister and he had refused the call to resign if Ghanaians had treated him in such a disrespectful and insulting manner when Ghana was at its finest.



Many people, in my opinion, would have stoned him to death, yet I find it incomprehensible that so many people still hold such strong animosities toward Mahama even though he is more intelligent and capable than Akufo Addo, and not even by the slightest margin.



Despite when things were much better under the NDC government in 2014, hate, hypocrisy, and tribalism, inspired an organization or association calling itself the "Alliance for Accountable Governance" (AFAG), to urge John Mahama to resign to prevent the country from collapsing.



They warned the former president of Ghana that he would suffer their wrath if he did not step down. Where is AFAG to demand the resignation of the president now that the dust has cleared and Ghanaians can perceive the stark difference between the competence of Mahama and Akufo Addo?



The more alarming aspect of Mahama's adversaries confronting him is how many religious leaders and so-called "men of God" conspired to make his life miserable and hopeless. As we all know, words can label someone as hopeless, but competence can save him and disprove his detractors.



Who in their right mind would brag that Mahama was outperformed by Akufo Addo? The former president of Ghana started several initiatives, some of which he never finished. Akufo Addo can only display debt.



Akufo Addo claimed to have excelled Kwame Nkrumah, but how is that possible considering that he hasn't come close to matching Mahama's accomplishments throughout his reign? We won't let prejudice and tribalism ruin us. Many people wanted Mahama to fail instead of Akufo Addo so they could use that as ammunition against the previous Ghanaian president, but God prevented that.



Ghana has come to a crossroads that might not have happened if Akufo Addo hadn't been elected president. Every appointment made by the president has been useless since no one has the qualifications to be a professional, competent politician, due to his poor leadership skills, lack of understanding of job creation, and inability to improve the welfare of the oppressed masses.



The NPP's failure demonstrates that they were motivated to enter politics by corruption.



The fact that Ghana has been affected by this catastrophe even confirms that Akufo Addo engaged in deception to win power but was not sincere enough to accomplish anything significant, as evidenced by his claims about Mahama while he was running for president, such as the account of the "Arab Spring" incident and "Yeti Sika Su Na Ekom Diyen."



How many programs have the president proclaimed, such as One District, One Factory, Agenda 111, and several others that were nothing more than illusions?

Even though the current administration purports to be democratic, it cannot take criticism.



Names have been made available and critics of Akufo Addo are harassed by security personnel at the Kotoka International Airport and those in Ghana are often threatened with death. This is a country that the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, and Attorney General, Godfred Dame, want Ghanaians to trust and have confidence in the judiciary system.



Mahama didn't arrest anyone despite the abuse and difficulties he endured from his enemies, that’s I view him as a prime example of a successful leader.



William Makepeace Thackeray once said, "Life is a mirror: if you frown at it, it frowns back; if you smile at it, it returns the greeting." Ghanaians can see that Akufo Addo has failed in every endeavor since he lied and fooled them to get power.



Greed, hypocrisy, and hatred are destructive forces that you will undoubtedly reap if you sow them against someone. It's harvest time, so the president ought to reap all the bad he sowed to gain power.



Since Ken Ofori-Atta is an inept and corrupt finance minister, who has already irreparably damaged Ghana, removing him from office won't even result in any change within the next five years.



Common Ghanaians will gain from his dismissal in two ways: corruption will be decreased, and his avaricious and unscrupulous political thuggery life, will come to an end, preventing the stealing of people's hard-earned funds through fraudulent schemes such as E-Levy and debt restructuring.