Opinions of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Columnist: P.K. Sarpong

Ghanaians owe you nothing - Mahama told

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Dear John Mahama,



You didn’t make Ghana a paradise which has, somehow, been made a land of desolation by Akufo-Addo in the past four years.



Your reign was characterized by untold hardships, hopelessness and melancholic gloom for you to behave as though you were the best thing that has ever happened to Ghana.



The world will not come to an end if you don’t become President again because you are neither Jesus Christ nor God himself.



You cannot hold the country to ransom with these orchestrated setting of fire on markets which are causing pain and anguish to these innocent and unsuspecting women plying their trade in these markets.



Your adoption of Arab Spring which is aimed at torpedoing the Akufo-Addo administration would amount to naught since we live under the rule of law and not the rule of men.



Atta Mills won the 2008 elections with 40,000 and that was okay with you, you won the 2012 elections with 320,000 votes margin and that was okay with you albeit the election petition. Akufo-Addo has won the 2020 polls with over 500,000 and you say the world must come to an end for that?



Ghanaians owe you nothing. Stop living under the illusion that you won the elections. Where are your numbers? Challenge the results in court if you believe you won.



Clearly, you are suffering from delusions of grandeur, that’s why you carry yourself in the manner that you are doing.



Somehow, you believe the world would come to an end if you are not declared the winner of the 2020 elections. Let it come to an end because you will not be declared a winner in an election you never won.



Go and find Jomo Kenyatta’s Gentlemen of the Jungle literary work and read and associate yourself with the villainous character therein. You are exhibiting the same traits captured in that world.



You can choose to remain in the streets for the next four years, your insatiable appetite for a power the people didn’t give to you would continue to remain a mirage.



Ghanaians voted for His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and that’s exactly what the EC declared. If you have figures to the contrary, proceed to the Supreme Court with same and stop polluting our streets with these needlessly useless protests!

