Saturday, 10 October 2020

Columnist: Michael Kessey

Ghanaians deserve decent politics, Politicians can’t dwell on their primitive ways

Another election year is at the corner and there is a political heat blowing like a Gale wind that will determine which of the major parties will emerge victorious in the upcoming general elections.



It’s disheartening when our politicians have deliberately decided to deviated from the normal values of Politics which is supposed to be a noble vocation aimed at raising the standard of living of the suffering masses who cannot afford a square meal a day.



We are living in a global world and a lot of things have changed and our politicians cannot continue to dwell on their primitive ways of doing things that will not move the nation forward.



LEARN TO CREATE WEALTH RATHER THAN PROPAGANDA



Our politicians should bow down their heads in shame for not been able to put the right things in place to catch up with countries we were at par with in the olden days such as China, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Japan, North and South Korea and many others.



It saddens my heart when I see successive governments we have had since independence take delight in going to beg these nations for our survival without taken into account how these countries were able to move away from poverty.



LET’S MAKE GOOD USE OF OUR NATURAL RESOURCES



Surprisingly, our politicians instead of adopting strategies that will help us utilize our numerous natural resources at our disposal to become rich and take the nation beyond aid still take delight in needless attacks on personalities who want to serve the nation all because they perceive politics is a dirty game meant for people who have acquired a doctorate degree in propaganda and lies.



This crude and barbaric attitude of some politicians is doing more harm than good to the image of our democracy thereby making it looks useless.



POLITICS OF REALITIES ON THE GROUND



Ghanaians will not accept any personal attacks on any of the Presidential and Parliamentary candidates contesting in the upcoming 2020 general elections.



What we need now is politics of realities on the ground. After 63 years of independence if our politicians cannot operate on clean bill of health that will help us develop to the level that befits us, then it’s unfortunate.



This time round our ears are only ready to accommodate politics of issues and what their Presidential and Parliamentary candidates have in their sleeves for the common man.



DEMOCRACY IS GHANA’S BENCHMARK



We cannot have one party state if we believe in democracy and for that matter our party communicators must stop attacking personalities in other parties. One thing they must understand is no human being is 100% perfect.



These personality attacks will not do us any good but rather they breed enmity among us as every party’s faithful feels his/ her candidate is without blemish and will not sit down for his/ her opponent to tarnish their candidates’ image.



Putting someone’s hard earn reputation in the mud is evil and crime against humanity.



SHOW MAXIMUM RESPECT TO OUR LEADERS



Politics have paved way for some communicators who have had the opportunity to talk on radio and television to have the effrontery to disrespect our political leaders.



The statement in the Holy Bible did not say we should respect only our biological parents.



It is about time they learnt to show maximum respect to all manner of persons, irrespective of the party they belong to, because whether they like it or not these personalities they are attacking one of them will lead this country, come December 7, 2020.



ONLY GOD KNOWS ONE’S DESTINY



These personalities they insult for the sake of politics on radio are old enough to be their parents, elder brothers, sisters, uncles, aunties and family heads and if they won’t praise them, they should not tarnish their image because, no matter who they are, are loved by majority of Ghanaians.



Destiny they say, is unknown to us except God who knows tomorrow.



If I may ask these communicators, won’t they be proud and happy to have those personalities they insult on radio everyday as their siblings?



