Ghanaian women in politics

Opinions of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Columnist: Fiifi Ofori

Generally, diversity could be considered a good thing, especially if it leads to positive outcomes. Diversity of race, ethnicity, gender, and ideas are some areas of focus for policymakers seeking more comprehensive representation in

government and various organizations, both private and public.



The quest to get women involved in Ghana’s public service, institutional leadership, and frontline politics has been ongoing for quite some time, with a recent suggestion to give women quotas both in Ghana’s Parliament and at the executive level.



An institution that seems to have made significant strides is the judiciary, where 3 of the last 4 chief justices have been women, namely Justices Georgina Wood, Sophia Akufo, and Gertrude Torkornoo. It would be during the reign of one of these women chief justices that a comprehensive investigation into the judiciary was initiated.



This write-up explores the works and contributions of 4 women currently active in frontline politics who remain an inspiration to the next generation of Ghanaian kids (both boys and girls)



Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang:



The current vice presidential candidate previously served as education minister and was the first female vice chancellor of the University of Cape Coast. Leading such a historic institution and performing excellently augured well not just for herself but for other females who harbored any such aspirations. She would also serve as a role model for both young boys and girls to dream big, knowing that if the venerable professor was able to handle such a prestigious position, where if beforehand there had been no female, then they could someday become vice chancellors and beyond.



Prof. Jane’s pacesetting tenure as Vice-Chancellor would open opportunities for other female/women academics and administrators, with the current Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Legon, being a woman in the person of Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo.



Dr. Hannah Bisiw:



A trained veterinarian and a vibrant role model for many young girls who aspire to someday enter public service. Dr. Bisiw ventured into active politics at a young age and in a period where the terrain was deemed too unkind for women in Ghanaian politics. She became the deputy agriculture minister, where she exemplified the level of excellence, dedication, and attention to detail associated with her profession as a medic. Dr. Bisiw is currently the National Women’s Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), where her radiance and determination serve as a source of motivation not just for the women and young girls within her political party but for many young children across the

country.



Mavis Hawa Koomson:



Madam Hawa Koomson, the current Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East Constituency and Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, is a woman whose on-site performance in any portfolio given to her remains unquestionable. Generally associated with hard work, Madam Hawa Koomson is a lady of tremendous courage whose political tenacity is comparable only to Hawa Yakubu, Ghana’s onetime MP for Bawku. Like Madam Hawa Yakubu before her, Hawa Koomson is no pushover.



A political brawler who gives not an inch to the men and women she competes with. A no-nonsense personality whose level of grit and determination could be admired by both her supporters and detractors. To describe her performance in Ghana’s public service as great is an understatement. Hawa Koomson is beyond

‘Effective and Efficient’. In a period where the Ghanaian public and private sectors are filled with many ineffective and inefficient practitioners, Madam Hawa Koomson stands out among her peers.



Mercy Adu-Gyamfi (Ama Sey):



Honorable Ama Sey as she is most known to her constituents and Ghanaians served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Akwatia Constituency. An entrepreneur by trade, Ama Sey is a brave and illustrious woman by all standards who lead her people to wrestle the Akwatia seat from the indefatigable Baba Jamal when many men cowered at the sound of Mr. Jamal’s voice. Madam Ama Sey who did not attend any of Ghana’s foremost academic or trade institutions nor a beneficiary of any

familiar political heritage would demonstrate an outstanding capacity for excellence and bravery only reminiscent of the great women in Ghanaian folklore. Her story is a source of inspiration and motivation to all Ghanaians.



As Ghana continues to diversify our institutional leadership, the above women are but a few names who serve as an inspiration to the next generation.



God Bless Our Homeland Ghana; Happy Women’s Day to All Ghanaian Women.