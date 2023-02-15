Ghanaian politics: The importance of voting for aspiring MPs with a strong connection to the constituency

Opinions of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Columnist: Thompson Elikem

Ghana is a democratic country where citizens have the right to choose who they want to represent them in Parliament. It is important to understand the impact that these representatives can have on the lives of their constituents and the country as a whole.



As a result, it is crucial for grassroots delegates, who play a major role in the election of aspiring Members of Parliament (MPs), to be informed and make

informed decisions when casting their votes.



Why delegates should not vote for aspiring MPs who did not grow up in the Constituency



An aspiring MP who did not grow up in the constituency may not have a deep understanding of the issues that affect the constituents. Such a person may not be familiar with the history, culture, and needs of the community. In addition, they may not have the same level of commitment as someone who grew up in the constituency and has a personal connection to the people and their struggles.





Therefore, it is important for delegates to vote for someone who has a genuine connection to the constituency and has a thorough understanding of the needs and challenges of the community. This person is more likely to be an effective representative who can bring positive change to the constituency.



Why delegates should not vote for aspiring MPs who offer money



It is not uncommon for aspiring MPs to offer money or other incentives to delegates in exchange for their vote. However, this practice is unethical and undermines the integrity of the election process. An MP who relies on money to secure their position is not likely to have the best interests of the

constituents at heart. They may prioritize their own interests and those of their supporters over the needs of the community.



Furthermore, an MP who relies on money to win the election may not have the resources or the commitment to bring real change to the constituency. They may be more interested in maintaining their power and status rather than working to improve the lives of their constituents.



Why delegates should vote for aspiring MPs who will secure the future of their children



An aspiring MP who has a clear vision for the future of the constituency and is committed to improving the lives of its residents is more likely to bring real change and progress. Such a person is likely to prioritize the education and health of the children, as well as create opportunities for economic growth

and development.



An MP who is focused on securing the future of the people of the constituency is more likely to be a strong advocate for their needs and work towards improving their lives. This is why it is important for delegates to vote for someone who has a genuine concern for the future of their children and is committed to creating a better future for them.



Why delegates should not vote for aspiring MPs Who donate goodies to the Constituency with the only mindset of becoming an aspiring MP



Aspiring MPs who donate goodies to the constituency in an effort to win votes are not necessarily committed to the long-term needs of the community. They may be more interested in securing their own political power rather than working to bring real change and progress to the constituency.



In addition, this practice may create an unhealthy dynamic where constituents expect gifts and incentives in exchange for their vote. This is not a sustainable or ethical way to win elections or to govern a community.



Delegates have a critical role to play in the election of MPs. It is important for them to be informed and to make informed decisions when casting their votes. Delegates should not vote for aspiring MPs who did not grow up in the constituency, who offer money, or who donate goodies to the constituency.



Instead, they should vote for someone who has a genuine connection to the community, and a clear vision for them.