Ghanaian music and the Grammy conundrum

Opinions of Friday, 14 October 2022

Columnist: Isaac Donkor Distinguished

It is always a heated and unending debate when Ghanaian music enthusiasts meet their Nigerian counterparts over victories at the Grammy Awards. Especially when the conversation stretches and ends among Ghanaians, who sometimes intentionally troll the artists.



Yes, as one may say, there is nothing wrong with fighting for the good of your brother, for something bigger that will not only benefit him or her but the entire cultural strength of the country.



However, at various points during the numerous debates, Ghanaians typically go beyond wanting the best for their own and downgrade them in comparison to their Nigerian and other foreign counterparts.



It is undeniable that Nigerians, to whom we sometimes compare ourselves, and I will limit this to Grammy Awards, have done "better" than our artists, but has it occurred to any critic that Nigeria is ten times mightier and larger than Ghana, with a more inclusive music industry?



I'm certain it hasn't. Yes, I cannot dismiss Nigeria's outstanding efforts in Grammy awards, but have we as Ghanaians sat back and asked ourselves what truly accounts for that consistent success?



The reason for this is that, even though big musicians like Don Jazzy, an almost retarded musician, and Davido have yet to experience what it is like to be a Grammy winner, they are not condemned like the way we make our artists feel inferior in here in Ghana.



In one of my readings about Grammy laurels on the African continent, with a focus on Ghana and Nigeria, I came across a news article published by BuzzNigeria, one of Nigeria's leading news portals, and I was touched and amazed to see how the article tends to shield, encourage, and console Davido in his desire for a Grammy Award.



"He has a spot at the top among the leading artists in Nigeria and is known for his unique and diverse musical styles. Nevertheless, the singer is yet to win a Grammy award, but fans earnestly believe that with his dedication and hard work, he is likely to win one soon," a portion of the article posted by BuzzNigeria reads.



At this point, I asked myself, if a country with 300 million potential music lovers has thrown out trolls and is instead pushing harder with sweet words and testimonies to get themselves more of these laurels, why are we—a 30 million population with some apathy for music—not doing the same and instead destroying the same people we demand the Grammy from in the face of the same people whose hands they will bring the award we seek?



Another amusing fact is that most Ghanaians appear to have forgotten, while others, because they only care about negative things, are unaware that two Ghanaian artists swept two Grammy Awards just a few years ago, in 2018, just as Burna Boy and Wizkid did in 2021.



Killbeatz in 2018, won the producer of the year on Ed Sheeran's Divide album "Bebia b3y3 yie" and Fuse ODG also won the songwriter on the same Divide album. Not only that, a Ghanaian-UK-based reggae-dancehall act, Rocky Dawuni, has been nominated for Best Reggae Album on two occasions, with the most recent one being in 2022.



Despite our ranting and lamenting for nothing, only four Nigerian musicians have been awarded Grammys despite their numerous nominations, which is a sign that if Ghana can win two out of four, then Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and others who have been victims of the conversation can bring home more than we even expected if we direct our tongues to always produce positive words about them on social media.



It is true, as it is said in our local dialect, that "Obi a op3 woas3m no na oka woas3m" ( it takes only your loved one to always talk about your issues), but let's not make it destroy what we seek to get because with social media or the internet, the world is now as small as a Maggie cube, so whatever we may be saying here may be monitored by the Grammy board.



Let us not kill morals or shatter long-built careers with our criticism, but rather help build a more solid career and boost morale with them, not only in entertainment but in all sectors of the country, to build that better Ghana we have long desired.