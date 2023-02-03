Ghanaian migrants and the diaspora: Ghana's crucial development partners and 17th region

Opinions of Friday, 3 February 2023

Columnist: Daniel Bright Afful

Ghana has a dynamic migration history which started long before independence.



The country has metamorphosed into a migrant sending country from a migrant receiving country which is evident in the recent diversification of migration routes and patterns of Ghanaian migrants over the years.



The period before 1970, was characterized by migration inflows into the Gold Coast. Caused by the rich natural resources, quality education, indirect British colonial rule, bustling economic activities, relatively low population growth rate, vibrant agricultural sector coupled with fertile arable land, and in addition, the pan-Africanist policies and programmes implemented by Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah after independence. Ghana during the time became home to many Upper Voltans, Lebanese, Europeans, Nigerians, and Nigeriens, just to mention a few.



Ghana has since 1969, consistently recorded negative net-migration figures. Thus, increase in migrant outflows. This change inarguably can be attributed to the several overthrow of governments. These continuous political instability before 1992 in addition to other factors such as, plummeting cocoa prices on the world market, the introduction of the Alien’s Compliance Order in 1969, the ratification and implementation of the ECOWAS free movement of persons and goods Protocol in 1979, and the 1983 drought and famine, have all contributed to the many flights of both nationals and foreigners. Many Ghanaians had to at some point in time flee to seek asylum elsewhere while others moved to Agege, Abidjan, Liberia, North Africa, Europe and in recent times to Asia.



The expulsion of some 1 million undocumented Ghanaians from Nigeria in 1983 during the tenure of President Shehu Shagari and famously known as ‘Ghana Must Go’, echo Ghana’s migration history. The blue and red checked bags which these migrants bought in droves to cart their belongings has since become a representation of the scars of many the Ghanaians who left their properties behind, lost their properties on the way back, those who died through suffocation making the long journey home in articulated trucks, or died through hunger at the borders. To many of the returnees, the name of the bag is a curse.



Ghana is one of few African countries with bigger and more dispersed diaspora even though actual figures of Ghanaians living abroad are still unknown due to data inconsistencies and soaring rate of irregular migration out of the country. Estimates provided by Ghanaian Missions Abroad show that Ghanaians are resident in some 53 countries. The World Bank also believed some 1.7 million representing 7.6% of the national population are resident abroad. The World Bank’s projection was based on the 2000 Population and Housing Census figures. It is believed that intra-African migration is dominant taking up to 55% of the population of Ghanaians living abroad.



But with the current discourses by migration experts linking development with migration and diaspora engagement, it has become relevant for the country to now turn to her sons and daughters abroad and in the diaspora to cushion her from economic disgrace.



In this article, I try to assess some of the prospects the country stands to benefit from effective engagement with Ghanaians in the diaspora and accepting them as part of the transnational 17th region, the relevance of implementing the National Migration Policy, and reducing barriers impeding the contribution of Ghanaians living abroad to the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ agenda. Every 10% rise in emigration according to migration scholarship, leads to 2% decline in USD1 a day poverty.



Why include the diaspora in the ‘Ghana beyond Aid’ Agenda?



Fiscal Remittances and Contribution: Official fiscal remittances received into the economy keeps rising and have been a backbone for economic development over the years. In 2008, remittances into Ghana amounted to USD126 million, USD3.521 billion in 2018, USD3.396 billion in2019, and USD3.565 billion in 2020 alone according to World Bank figures. Bank of Ghana figures also reported over the years have also proven the sturdy rise in diaspora contributions to the financial market. According to Bank of Ghana figure, remittance inflow in 2015 amounted to USD5 billion, USD2.1 billion in 2010 and USD1.5 billion in 2005.



The World Bank further reported a share of 5.2% of GDP as remittance contribution in 2020 alone. Interestingly, these figures do not include remittances converted as goods, and those received through informal channels. This is proof that remittances have become an essential revenue source for emerging economies.



Social Remittances: encouraging Ghanaians in the diaspora to return will lead to the receipt of ideas, practices, knowledge, social capital, identities and skills –Brain Gain. Not only creating a Diaspora Bureau situate at the Office of the President although this is a move in the right direction – to coordinate and cater for diasporic relations and social networks of Ghanaian descents around the world through umbrella associations but pushing the engagement further to attract more Afro-Diasporans.



Some returnee Ghanaian migrants have in the past contributed their quota to social and human capital development.



Political Remittances: Migration has played various key roles in the political history of Ghana. The contribution of returnee migrants in the independence struggle cannot be disregarded. The freedom fighters, Kwame Nkrumah, Dr. J. B. Danquah, Justice Edward Akuffo Addo, Ako Adjei and the other members of the Big Six, John Mensah Sarbah, and Paa Grant, all had some exposure abroad which shaped and gave them the experience in championing the independence agenda. Gold Coast soldiers received knowledge during their service in World War II with European soldiers on the same battlefield which empowered them to seek for better conditions of service on their return. Ghanaians living abroad and the diaspora. The contribution of migrants in the political decisions of left-behind families is also relevant. Studies show that, the voting patterns of some households are shaped by relations living abroad.



Migrants and the diaspora have the potential to influence the need for improving innovation, social and human capital.



Contribution to Rural & Community Development: it is impossible to talk about rural development in Ghana without crediting Hometown Associations abroad and the contribution of transnational chiefs and queens. They have supported in healthcare provision even in the remotest areas in Ghana, funded educational projects and students, sponsored electrification projects, etc. thereby helping to cut-down government’s budget.



Reduction in Unemployment Rates: some Ghanaians living abroad have businesses in Ghana and their entrepreneurial activities have boosted local exports and imports. Several of businesses in areas such as Katamanto, Kejetia, Abossey Okai, Okaishie, Madina, etc. have created many jobs especially in the informal sector. Thereby contributing to job creation which may reduce destitution and poverty rates in Ghana. Statistical figures show that by 2012, the informal sector controlled about 86.1% of the labour market. The contribution of the diaspora in the Ghana Shared Growth and Development Agenda (2010-2013) was crucial.



Lobbying: Ghanaians living abroad and the diaspora have helped governments past and present to lobby for loans, aids and development projects.



What are some of the government’s programmes, initiatives and policies introduced so far?



Government Ministry, Diaspora Office at the Presidency, and ROPAA: the government of Ghana has since 1993 introduced some interesting programmes aimed at strengthening diaspora ties.



Diaspora engagement has been a top priority of Ghana and the African Union at large. Although Ghana has yet to implement a Diaspora Engagement policy, the government’s efforts towards achieving this has been remarkable. Diaspora Political Engagement initiative such as the Dual Citizenship Regulation Act (DCA) – Act 591 – passed in 2002 and the Representation of the People Amendment Act (ROPAA), 2006 – Act 699 – passed in 2006 by the Kufuor administration has been relevant initiatives to allow transnational political participation. The former however has a caveat which denies dual citizens from contesting for higher public office without denouncing foreign citizenship. The latter policy initiative is yet to be tested or implemented as the country has since its passing into law held four (4) general elections without allowing Ghanaians living abroad to vote in those elections.



The Kufuor administration again added Diaspora Relations to the Ministry of Tourism and later removed and attached to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Now the Diaspora Office has since February 2017 been situated at the Office of the President under the Akufo-Addo tenure. A right move to drawing the diaspora community to the government.



PANAFEST: The Pan African Historical Festival (PANAFEST) has since 1992 served a great platform diaspora engagement. It has reconnected thousands of black people scattered around the world to revisit their routes and re-unite with families in Ghana. Many of whom have since their return remained and settled in Ghana.



Year of Return and Beyond the Return: the ‘Year of Return’ and ‘Beyond the Return’ which Ghana government has since 2019 effectively organised through the Ministry of Tourism and in collaboration with other stakeholder Organisations have successfully put Ghana at the forefront of effective Diaspora engagement in Africa. Although the latter, started on a weaker foot because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has since 2021 made brought home more black diasporans scattered around the world. Many Diasporans who have since 2019 returned to Ghana have obtained Ghanaian citizenship.



Taste of Ghana Festival: the Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC) in collaboration with other stakeholders; Ghana Export Promotion Authority, the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Information, the Diaspora Office at the Office of the President, and the Ministry of foreign Affairs and Regional Integration have since 2021, used entertainment, tourism and culture as a mechanism for diaspora engagement to leverage resources for development. The event has since its inception aroused sense of belonging to the whole.



Tax Reliefs and Investment Incentives: Ghana government has instituted a two-year tax holiday programme available for Foreign Direct Investors in the Central and the Northern regions. Incentives of this kind are relevant engagement strategies for attracting Diaspora Direct Investments (DDIs). As earlier mentioned, the Diaspora has economically cushioned the country through remittances which serve as good source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDIs) and impact current account balances, creating sustainable livelihoods to alleviate poverty. The Ghanaian economy have for many years relied on international aid and loans in financing projects, but the narratives can change if successive governments realize the financial contributions from citizens living abroad and the diaspora.



The Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC) under the Akufo-Addo administration have additionally resorted to more flexible and enticing investment packages and the result is the realization of some USD2.65 billion Diaspora Direct Investments (DDIs) in 2020 alone. The continuous increase in Diaspora investor confidence has also been possible after the establishment of the Diaspora Investment Desk (DID) by the Centre.



What is the Way Forward for Better Engagement?



Even though successive government have concentrated on efficient Diaspora engagement, their strategies have not always been achievable without problems. However, such problems can be managed through effective monitoring, evaluation and research in addition to reviewing certain laws that keep impeding effective Diaspora engagement.



Implement the National Migration Policy: The Government of Ghana has since 2016 drafted a migration policy and this document when implemented is to be used by government and other stakeholders to manage emigration and immigration issues. Sadly, such an important document is yet to be implemented.



The document promises to reduce impediments to free-flow of remittances, promote diaspora engagement for development – skills transfer including attracting health professionals for re-engagements, pensions, reintegration, and capturing them into the National Identification database, and create new strategies to leverage remittances especially through appropriate technologies and Ghana Missions and Embassies abroad.



The Trade and Industry Ministry shall also be greatly involved in creating trade and investment packages for the Diaspora to take advantage of. Interestingly, the lack of a National Migration Policy has not deterred Ministries, Departments or Agencies from making strides towards effective Diaspora engagement. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ministry of Trade and Industry, and the Ghana Investments promotion Council (GIPC) can be applauded for various achievements.



Revise Government Directive to Ban Labour Migration to the Gulf Region: Government has since 2017 placed a ban on labour migration to the Gulf region. Instead of the intended purpose of fighting human smuggling and trafficking, the ban has rather strengthened smuggling and trafficking networks that have re-strategized in their modus operandi.



Irregular migration is the by-product of stringent and restrictive migration policies. The Gulf trajectory has grown because of stringent border laws in Europe and America. However, with the current soaring unemployment rate, migration is an option for the government to reduce unemployment and underemployment in the country.



Bilateral Labour Migration Agreements: In order to ensure that the country benefits from migration, I suggest bilateral labour export agreement as the way to go. Guest worker bilateral agreements such as the Ghana-Italy Labour Migrant agreement in 2006 and the Ghana-Barbados Health Workers’ agreement are encouraged.



Review Policies and Laws on Dual Citizenship to Encourage more Participation: I also suggest that although, it is captured in the National Migration Policy, and that Government of Ghana creates a more lenient and conducive environment for dual citizens. Government should decriminalize laws that imprison dual citizens who take up high public offices or rather, create some seats in parliament for the Diaspora to be represented in the Legislature as the 17th Region.



In conclusion, government must note that, Ghana is part of the globalized world and no longer a ‘container’ with political borders from Aflao to Elubo, and Paga to Osu. Hence, the Diaspora must be considered part of the main and not a neglected island.

