Ghana's hardship: President Akufo-Addo denied coup

Opinions of Saturday, 22 October 2022

Columnist: Iddrisu Abdul Hakeem

Fellow Ghanaians, the unbridled cavalier attitude of President Akufo-Addo in recent times is nothing more than looking for a way to getting his government overthrown.



But no soldier is unwise and fool enough to overthrow such a mess!



Personally, I believe even if “Junior Jesus” (J.J) Rawlings, the Messiah of coup d’etats in Africa has been resurrected to stage a coup today against this accursed government under Akufo Addo, he will have probably heaped an avalanche of curses on such thoughtless resurrectors.



May this “curse” never miss all those who aided and abetted to steal the 2020 elections for these gangsters. Aameen. Jumuah Mubarak.



There is a comical story of a certain Mallam who was stuck in the recitation of the Holy Qur'an while leading one of the five daily prayers in Islam, but his congregants unanimously decided not to remind him as a form of punishment. “Let nobody remind him,” one of the frustrated congregants said.



For non-Muslim countrymen and women, Muslims are required to recite a portion of the Qur’an during their prayers. While the Qur’an contains both short and longer chapters, some Mallams who want to display exaggerated piety and soundness of their memories often go for longer, difficult, and unfamiliar chapters during the prayer. And this mostly frustrates congregants who are in urgent situations and need to attend to emergencies.



On one occasion, the Mallam went for a long chapter he didn’t memory very well and got stuck somewhere during his recitation. Usually, when the Mallam forgets some verses during the recitation and gets stuck, everybody wants to remind him as there’s some reward from God for reminding reciters of the Qur’an. But on that occasion, the congregants refused out of frustration to remind him. “Let him suffer!” a voice said from the country.



Apparently, the government of President Akufo-Addo has reached such a point of mess that nobody wants to get entangled in such a kamikaze economic mismanagement.



Like the Mallam, "nobody will remind Akufo Addo." Let him suffer!



In as much as we blame global factors for the current state of this economic bubble, internal factors such as corruption and outright stupidity as well as arrogance of leadership, are responsible for this unpardonable mess.



Power does not only corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely, it also bereft one of commonsense and wisdom as well. And both factors of corruption and declaration of war on wisdom by the government, are the twin malignant responsible for our case in Ghana under the "stealership" of President Nana Akufo Addo. (Eii! sorry, under the STEWARDSHIP of President Nana Addo)



One of my favorite sarcastic quotes by Robert Frost goes like this: "the brain is an interesting organ; it starts functioning the moment you get up in the morning and it keeps working until you enter your office.



Fellow Ghanaians, while this may be true and common among every Tom, Dick and Hurry, the brain of that of our dear President, His Excellency, Akufo Addo, might have been blocked and frozen if not shattered into smithereens, for a very long time.



Perhaps, "the King Has No Brain". And this is not an insult. "It's not an insult to say a dead man is dead". Likewise when a brain is dead.



My thesis is not derived from any overarching theory. How many years has President Akufo Addo been in office? (frontline politics)

How many years of cognitive dysfunction are we talking about here? Donkey's years!

I hear the NPP is ready to force the President to resign in order to save their godforsaken political party from the hilarious embarrassments in recent times.

I mean, the exchange rate has climbed a Ga-tree as we say in Dagbani. The Ghana Cedi, like Ben Carson in his young years in school, is carrying everybody at the bottom. In 2008, the Zimbabwean dollar joined the graveyard of currencies which Dr. Bawumia was surprisingly called upon to manage. I think the Veep's home match has been defeated as the Cedi he jailed keeps climbing the dollar.

It's a shame that the DATA Bank has been managed better than the Ghanaian economy.



The question is, why won't President Akufo Addo give us a break? The man has destroyed the country beyond repairs and has literally taken us back to square one. Yet, unlike former prime minister Truss, Akufo Addo can neither fix his own mess he has created nor has he any clue to fixing the known economic challenges every country is going through.



Meanwhile, the man continues to hold the country by its jugular amidst her profuse bleeding.



Does the President really care about the country? Certainly not.



No responsible CEO of any company will hire a first-class jet at a cutthroat amount just to take a shower in the air when he is owing his employees.



At the time government claimed it could not afford the demands of public workers' conditions of service but has money to build an unsolicited and needless national cathedral, suggests how useless and directionless it has become.



Indeed, the resignation of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, has exposed non-performing leaders of Africa like President Akufo-Addo, they really don't mean well for us as a race.



With inflation still under double digits, the UK prime minister, only 45 days in office, has decided to resign because she cannot fix the situation.

This is indeed leadership.



For leaders like Truss, if they can't fix the problem, they won't compound the problem. And I can bet my bottom Cedi that, had Truss been in the shoes of Akufo Addo, she would most likely commit suicide.



Now here in Ghana, we have a 78-year-old gerontocrat who is rather destroying all that we ever built as a country. Because he wants to be called President of a country at all costs, and who can't reason that if he can't fix it, he must at least resign if he lacks the morality to commit suicide.



The rumor mill however appears to have something else to feed our ears. The President is craving a different form of resignation: he wants to be overthrown.



It was refreshing and I literally laughed in Twi when I read that some citizens think President Akufo Addo wants his government overthrown.

Unless a complete utter moron, no soldier among the Ghana armed forces will be that bereft of commonsense and wisdom that he or she will ever think of such a military-cum-political suicide bombing.



Akufo Addo must suffer! "Nobody should remind him."



The good thing President Akufo Addo can only do to himself having been a disgrace to leadership, is to shamefully resign.



In Sha Allah, I Shall Return.