Ghana's debt now 304.6 billion, congratulations Nana Addo!

Opinions of Monday, 31 May 2021

Columnist: Raymond Ablorh

Now, excessive borrowing with unsustainable debt levels isn't an economic challenge anymore. That's why many of those citizens who were disturbed about our excessive borrowing and rising debt not too long ago aren't anymore.



My conclusion is that excessive borrowing with rising debt wasn't the problem to them. The problem was John Mahama. That's all. Under Nana Akufo-Addo worse of that is alright. And, anybody who complains about that is a supporter of John Mahama. This is the terrible politics that's killing Ghana.



Or, is this what Dr Bawumia meant by wise borrowing after telling us the "money is there" but, it's all about priorities? Is this how you understood it at the time?



They said that the money was at the top and they're going to ensure that it got down to the grassroots. And, the poor masses screamed, "yeeeiiiiiiiii!"



After four years, they're still borrowing and living luxuriously while the people suffer than ever before. Otherwise, where is the money?



Tell me, which wise rich man will borrow the way these wise intellectuals have in such a short time?



We're judging them by their own utterances, standards and promises, yet, they can't stand it in their thin skin.



Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia just scammed the entire nation with the help of their brands managers, marketers and Prophets.



As I write, my light is off meanwhile they've solved dumsor. Government and her agencies constitute the biggest debtor of ECG, yet, they don't endure dumsor. And they're always piling taxes on citizens to pay more while their debts grow.



We've got to be forthright as citizens regardless of who is or are in power. We mustn't allow any group of people to take us for granted either because we support them or dislike their opponents. We must govern ourselves through anybody that comes to power.



We mustn't allow anybody to beg us for power only to get it to capture the state and rule us the way s/he likes as Nana Akufo-Addo is doing now.



President Ablorh.