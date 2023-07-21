Ghana's battle against illegal mining: A call for sustainable solutions

Opinions of Friday, 21 July 2023

Columnist: Ebenezer Oboh

In the lush landscapes of Ghana, illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, has cast a dark shadow over the nation's development. It threatens the environment, society and economy of the country. Despite government efforts, the fight against illegal mining has faced significant challenges and limited success.



To pave way for a brighter future, Ghana must embrace sustainable solutions that prioritize the protection of its natural resources, communities and economic stability.



Illegal mining in Ghana encompasses both surface mining and small-scale operations. With little regard for environmental regulations and the absence of proper authorization, these activities leave a trail of devastation in their wake. The causes of galamsey are rooted in poverty, weak legal frameworks, corruption, limited education, land ownership conflicts, global demand for minerals, and migration from neighboring countries.



The effects of illegal mining reverberate throughout the nation. Environmental degradation, including deforestation, soil erosion, and pollution of water bodies, poses severe threats to Ghana's natural habitats and biodiversity. The health hazards faced by miners and nearby communities due to exposure to harmful substances like mercury and cyanide are a grave concern.



Tragic accidents and loss of life occur all too frequently, leaving communities devastated. The government's loss of revenue from illegal mining activities impedes the country's development and stability. Moreover, the social problems stemming from conflicts with local communities, exploitation, and the displacement of vulnerable populations contribute to the erosion of Ghana's social fabric.



Sustainable measures



To address this complex issue, Ghana must adopt a multi-faceted approach. Strengthening law enforcement agencies is paramount to effectively combatting illegal mining. By equipping them with adequate resources, training, and technology, the government can enhance their capacity to enforce mining laws and regulations.



Utilizing modern tools such as drones, satellite imagery, and remote sensing will also enable more efficient monitoring and surveillance of mining activities. These technologies can aid in identifying illegal mining sites promptly and taking decisive action against offenders.



Public awareness campaigns play a crucial role in educating communities about the destructive impacts of illegal mining. By enlightening citizens about the environmental, health, and socioeconomic consequences, Ghana can foster a sense of responsibility and encourage the reporting of illegal mining activities.



Engaging with affected local communities and providing alternative livelihoods is essential. Supporting the development of sustainable alternatives such as agriculture or legal small-scale mining can help reduce dependency on illegal mining practices.



To bolster these efforts, Ghana must review and update its mining laws and regulations. Closing loopholes that facilitate illegal mining operations will ensure effective deterrence. Stronger penalties for offenders and a legal framework that emphasizes compliance are crucial components of this strategy.



Comprehensive approach



Collaboration and international cooperation are imperative to combat illegal mining comprehensively. Sharing best practices, exchanging information, and coordinating efforts between government agencies, civil society organizations, and international partners will strengthen the fight against illegal mining.



I also believe that formalising small-scale mining operations and providing miners with access to legal concessions, training, and financial assistance will curb the dangers of illegal mining. We should support responsible mining practices can create a sustainable and regulated sector that benefits both the economy and local communities.



Rehabilitation and restoration of areas affected by illegal mining are critical to tackle menace. By reclaiming degraded land, restoring water bodies, and implementing sustainable land-use practices, Ghana can begin the process of healing the scars left behind by galamsey.



Additionally, strengthening regulatory bodies overseeing the mining sector is of utmost importance. Empowering these bodies with adequate resources, technical expertise, and regulatory powers will enhance their ability to enforce mining laws effectively.



We should also control the export and import of minerals through improved traceability systems and international cooperation to help in preventing the illicit trade of illegally mined minerals. The fight against illegal mining in Ghana has faced significant challenges.



However, Ghana now stands at a critical juncture, with an opportunity to reshape its mining sector and protect its natural resources for future generations.



By embracing sustainable solutions, Ghana can pave the way for responsible mining practices that safeguard the environment, empower local communities, and fuel economic growth. With the collective efforts of the government, society, and international partners, a brighter future lies ahead—one where the beauty of Ghana's landscapes can be cherished, and its people can thrive in harmony with nature.