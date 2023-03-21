Ghana’s Roads Minister needs to honour his promise and ASAP!

Opinions of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Columnist: Ajoa Yeboah-Afari

Not surprisingly, the recent confirmation that the Ghana government plans to reinstitute road tolls, under an amended Act, has generated much discussion. But there seems to be some confusion; is it a lifting of the tolling suspension, or applicable only to new roads?



Yet another issue of concern is the total silence, so far, about the promise that the abandoned tollbooth locations would be converted into washrooms.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced the restoration last November in the 2023 Budget.



The rates are being increased; and electronic collection will be used. Furthermore, the new measure will apply 'on selected roads', which are to be identified. The suspension was attributed by some sources mainly to the generally low revenue from road tolls; the suspicion of takings going into private pockets – apparently the reason for the proposed introduction of electronic collection.



But interestingly, while the Finance Ministry statement of March 13, 2023, carefully refers to 'selected roads', the understanding in some quarters appears to be that all the suspended toll booths are now to resume operating.



Moreover, in media interviews, tollbooth attendants who lost their livelihood following the suspension, have been celebrating their ‘reprieve’. But are they justified?



According to Mr. Ofori-Atta’s statement last week, discussions are going on with the Ministry of Roads and Highways, and others on the revised road tolling measures, before the relevant Legislative Instrument is finalised.



Giving the background, the Ghanaian Times of March 15, 2023, explained that “the road tolls were cancelled in 2022 after Mr Ofori-Atta read that year’s budget in Parliament, introducing the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) to rake up more revenue.



However, after revenue shortfalls from the E-Levy, the Minister announced a reintroduction of the tolls in the 2023 budget,” the paper stated.



Memorably, on February 8, last year, at a media briefing, Roads and Highways Minister Kwasi Amoako-Attah (MP, Atiwa West), had announced, after a meeting on the aftermath of the cessation of road tolls: “The Government will refurbish all those tollbooth structures to provide proper and decent washrooms, for use by motorists.”





I was among those who applauded the idea of converting the disused highway tollbooths into washrooms, because over the years I have been campaigning for the provision of such highway facilities. Thus with the confirmation of a new strategy for the road tolls, I had expected to hear from Mr. Amoako-Attah what he proposes to do now. My questions:



If it’s confirmed that all the existing tolling operations are to resume, will they now have washrooms added?



Or, if it’s only the new highways currently being constructed which are to have tollbooths, have washrooms been factored into their design, along with the computerised collection gadgets?



If neither of the above, or a combination of old and new tollbooths are to be used, it is suggested that toilets at those locations or along all Ghana’s highways should be included in the plans.



My thinking is that rest stops should be the aim but, in the meantime, simple washrooms/toilets should be provided. In this era, at his stage of Ghana’s development, it can no longer be an option for travellers to resort to the bushes when nature calls! Of course one could look for a fuel station in the hope that one finds one with decent facilities.



The absence of places of convenience along Ghana’s highways, is a huge national image drawback, notably for a country seriously courting international visitors, a country trying to boost domestic tourism. I’m surprised that the Ministry of Tourism, and the sector agencies, seem to show so little interest in the necessity of providing places of convenience along the country’s highways.



Travellers on the Accra-Kumasi route are fortunate that there is the Linda Dor Rest Stop, at the Bunso Junction, as well as two new ones nearby. But what about other high traffic areas?



And it’s curious that the Linda Dor competitors didn’t locate theirs elsewhere, on the country’s many busy highways. Other advantages which come to mind with having rest stops include the possible reduction of accidents caused by driver-fatigue, as well as employment opportunities for the locals.



A country seriously combatting open defecation, as Ghana is at present doing, surely needs to work on all other sanitation problems, such as the provision of conveniences for travellers. As for the situation, or state, of washrooms at the country’s transport terminals/lorry parks, that is another topic for another day!



It should be possible for the Ministry of Tourism and stakeholders to agree on a model highway rest stop, or washrooms, to be replicated nationwide. These could then be built under a partnership of local government and private individuals; or just by individuals. Again, by now Ghana should have exited the sanitation league of shame!



I recall that last year Mr. Amoako-Attah’s tollbooth remodelling idea attracted a lot of condemnation and scorn. But, to me, it remains an initiative worth doing; and as soon as possible!



Anyway, history tells us that new ideas tend to generate misunderstanding and even ridicule, so the criticisms should not lead to the abandonment of this extremely pragmatic, innovative idea. Conceivably, regular users of Ghana’s highways wholeheartedly welcomed Mr. Amoako-Attah’s promise. Thus my reminder to him: Ghana certainly needs highway places of convenience and a promise is a promise!