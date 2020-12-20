Opinions of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Columnist: Bismarck Kwesi Davis

Ghana's 4th Republic democratic practice in view

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana's democracy; Principle versus the Practice in this period.



?Overview



Social democracy in principle versus practice is a complete mismatch in our contemporary politics because the freedom that comes with social values through civic responsibility is suppressed without any bearing.



?The findings



The wrestle between internal and external balance is now being captured by major players who have amassed financial muscles from various political proceeds.



Ecclesiastes 3: 1-8 (NIV) speaks volumes and nothing more.



"There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens:"



In any serene leadership environment, people are groomed and given opportunities in order to build sustainable succession modules to guide activities in the sociopolitical build-up.



?The social media effect:



This is a modern collective space where people express their opinions as and when matters come up - not necessarily being fixated because of direct political interest(s).



The social media front is not an electoral unit, rather a place to gather intelligence and to also disseminate information to target audience. Thus to say, a means of free stream of messages to the targeted audience.



?The Principle



Serving in any political setting is a privilege and not a RIGHT and that is why some are given the opportunity to do so.



People must come, serve up to some point and then leave for others to continue.



No one man can do all for any thriving and forward society.



No one man can please all the people all the time.



No one man was born to do it all by themselves.



?The Practice



In an attempt to be very opportunistic in this quest, some failed, some succeeded, some are denied and rejected many times - and we have witnessed some of these in the 4th Republic in Ghana.



In this instance, it is not about what you have and also willing to do; it is more about the Principle that has the ability to silence any awkward practice.



?The Recommendation



The 1992 constitution needs an extensive examination and reform(s) of certain electoral and governance practices must be amended.



For the major parties involved, they must conduct member-behavioural research in order to execute early Congress after a successful elections: in that, leadership is reorganised in the bid to give the electorates a better service on all fronts.



Management by efficiency and Leadership by objectives would be required to get Ghana to meet MDG2030 without any fail.



?The conflicting digest



The Electoral Commission's recent posture tells us clearly that, the body needs a clinical survey and surgery to correct its inadequacies.



?The stakeholders, must represent the National Pledge and the National Anthem in order to reflect the core values that gave birth to Ghana and the thriving 4th Republic.



?The ill-agenda



Avarice, overriding the interest of Probity and Accountability; a thing we must fight against in our Economy.



The current peace and stability of Ghana hangs in a balance. Reason being that, there is an attack on the intuition of many well-meaning and peace-loving Ghanaians.



The various stakeholders must not be seen partisan as we look up to them to make frantic efforts towards social justice in the just-ended elections.



I am calling on us to revise notes and reflect in detail with regards to what is before us.



Many thanks for your kind attention.

