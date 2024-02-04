Ghana’s 2024 election campaigns: Don’t be swayed by mere rhetoric

Opinions of Sunday, 4 February 2024

Columnist: Afia Agyapomaa Ofosu

As Ghana gears up for its pivotal 2024 elections, both politicians and voters eagerly anticipate the upcoming political landscape. With political campaigns on the horizon, voters must be discerning amidst the flurry of promises and rhetoric. Here are key signals to consider when evaluating politicians' pledges and making informed choices for Ghana's future.



Assess the feasibility of promises:



Politicians often rely on grand promises to sway voters, but it's essential to scrutinize the feasibility of these commitments. Consider whether these pledges align with Ghana's current state and assess the track record of the politicians making these promises. Past unfulfilled assurances should raise red flags; repeated failure to deliver suggests a lack of credibility and disqualifies the candidate from deserving your vote.



Evaluate the impact of slogans:



Beware of cleverly crafted slogans that aim to manipulate emotions and perceptions. Evaluate these slogans critically, delving into their substance and coherence. While some slogans may initially appear attractive, a closer examination might reveal contradictions or inconsistencies. It’s essential to look past their catchy nature and scrutinize the actual content they aim to convey.



Scrutinize political oratory:



The ability to articulate thoughts doesn't always equate to effectiveness or competence in governance. Pay more attention to substance than verbosity. Some individuals talk extensively but fail to translate words into meaningful actions. Listen keenly, make independent judgments, and don't succumb to being swayed by mere rhetoric.



Monitor campaign expenditures:



Keep an eye out for candidates excessively splurging on campaigns. Consider whether these resources could be better utilized for community development rather than extravagant campaigning. Just as you wouldn't trust a spendthrift friend with your finances, entrusting Ghana's future to such politicians might not serve the nation's best interests.



Prioritize Ghana first:



Before casting your vote on December 7, 2024, contemplate Ghana's economic trajectory and accomplishments over its decades of independence. Envision the future for the younger generation and the kind of Ghana you desire for them. Make a thoughtful choice that prioritizes Ghana's long-term prosperity over short-term allures.



The 2024 general election is an opportunity to shape Ghana's future. By staying vigilant and considering these signals, voters can contribute to a more informed and sustainable political landscape for the country's advancement.



The writer is a journalist.