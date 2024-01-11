Ghana’s 2024 Elections: Dr. Sam Ankrah, Mahama, Bawumia, and Alan in the spotlight

Opinions of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Columnist: Isaac Boamah Darko

The political landscape of Ghana is set to witness a fierce battle in the upcoming 2024 General Elections as the Alternative Force for Action (AFA) movement, led by Dr. Sam Ankrah, emerges as a formidable contender against established political heavyweights.



Dr. Sam Ankrah, an independent Presidential candidate, has gained significant traction with his AFA movement, promising a fresh approach to governance and a departure from the traditional political establishment. With a background in public service and an impressive track record in the private sector, Ankrah has captured the attention of Ghanaians who yearn for change and a break from the status quo.



However, the AFA movement faces tough competition from two prominent figures in Ghanaian politics - John Dramani Mahama, the former President of the Republic of Ghana and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana and a potential candidate for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Mahama, a seasoned politician, is seeking to regain the presidency after losing to the incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2020 elections. Known for his charisma and populism, Mahama has a strong support base within the NDC and is banking on his experience and track record to win over voters.



On the other hand, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, a respected economist and technocrat, has been touted as a potential candidate for the NPP. As the current Vice President, Bawumia has been instrumental in shaping Ghana’s economic policies and has gained popularity for his efforts to tackle corruption and improve governance. His candidacy could potentially unite the NPP and provide a formidable challenge to the AFA movement.



Adding another dimension to the race is Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, a prominent figure within the NPP and a proponent of change. Kyeremanten’s movement for change has gained momentum in recent months, with many viewing him as a viable alternative to the established political figures. With a focus on economic development and job creation, Kyeremanten has resonated with Ghanaians who are eager for tangible change.



As the 2024 General Elections draw near, Ghanaians find themselves at a crossroads, torn between the allure of a fresh political force in the form of the AFA movement and the familiarity of established figures like Mahama, Bawumia, and Kyeremanten.



The outcome of the elections will undoubtedly shape the future of Ghana, with voters seeking a leader who can address pressing issues such as unemployment, corruption, and economic development. The clash of these political titans promises an exciting and closely contested race, leaving Ghanaians eagerly awaiting the opportunity to cast their votes and determine the country’s destiny.