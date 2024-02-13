Ghana, at this crossroads, is in dire need of an economist as a president

Opinions of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Columnist: Abdallah Matin

Put partisan considerations aside, if you ask any man—common and uncommon men—what the role of a government is in their lives, the most probable answer would be for a government to steer economic affairs in a manner that makes life better off. When our economic metrics are healthier, national life is conducive to endure.



Every facet of national life—education, health, commerce, physical and digital infrastructure—is contingent upon the state of economic balance. When the economy is rough, life is rough, and the opposite is true. This school of thought is in harmony with the doctrine of pioneers of modern economics—Adam Smith, Alfred Marshal, Maynard Keynes & Co—who essentially propounded the theory that "economics is life"



In our part of the world, every citizen—lettered or unlettered—blames personal financial woes on the general economic climate and consequently on the reigning government of the day. "Economy" is the most ordinary political term known to all Ghanaians, be it traders, farmers, teachers, bankers, etcetera. Arguably, it is the most suffered word in our political discourse.



Notwithstanding this fact, our modern political duopoly is yet to know any accomplished economist on the ticket to the Presidency of Ghana. It is puzzling the centre stage economy occupies in our national ecology, yet to date, we have not as a nation had an economist as a President to steer the ship of state out of the turbulence.



Admittedly, the structural failures in our economy have made our economy fragile and vulnerable to exogenous factors— global supply chain disruptions, cold wars, Wall Street crash, and the financial crisis. It does not matter which government. Totally unsustainable it is when the state being of our economy is tied to others. It is only an Economist President who will have a firsthand understanding and an up-close clearer picture of what dosages to administer to restore stability.



In elementary household management, electrification fixes electrical faults, not carpenter, a painter paints faded surfaces, not masons. As owners of the Ghanaian household, it is time to allow an economist to fix the economic challenges faced by our country. At this crossroads, it is certainly not a time for a lawyer, a communicator, a careerist politician, or a person whose expertise cannot be definitely defined.



Luckily on our part, for the first time in the fourth Republic, we have an economist as a Presidential Candidate of one of the leading two political parties. The hour is nigh to make real our dreams of becoming the economic wonder of the world. It is the time of the accomplished economist— H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



The election of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as President will be a momentous feat. It will elevate him from his advisory role as Chairman of the Economic Management Team to a finalist decision-making entity as President. It will be a breath of fresh air and a ray of hope for the economic future of our nation. Ghana will have someone at the forefront who understands the intricacies of the economy and has the necessary knowledge and experience to enact policies that will propel us towards becoming the economic wonder of the world.



H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, an accomplished economist, brings a wealth of expertise to the table. With a strong educational background and years of experience in both academia and public service, he is well-equipped to tackle the economic challenges that our country faces. His understanding of economic principles and his ability to apply them to real-world problems is invaluable in being a candidate for the presidency.



One of the key advantages of having an economist as a President is his ability to formulate and implement effective economic policies. Economics is a complex field that requires a deep understanding of the interactions between various factors such as fiscal and monetary policy, international trade, and investment. It is not enough to have good intentions; one must be able to translate those intentions into concrete actions that will yield tangible results. With Dr. Bawumia's expertise, we can be confident that the economic policies put forth will be sound and well-thought-out.



As an economist heading the Jubilee House, it will bring a fresh perspective to the political landscape. Traditionally, politics has been dominated by lawyers, politicians, communicators, and individuals from various other backgrounds. While these backgrounds bring their own unique perspectives, having an economist in the mix adds a new dimension to the conversation. Dr. Bawumia's insights, based on years of research and analysis will shape a more informed and holistic approach to governance. This will mean better economic decisions and more effective policies that will benefit the economy and the people.



The need for economic stability and growth cannot be overstated. As a nation, we have the potential to become a global economic powerhouse. With abundant natural resources, a young and dynamic population, and a growing consumer market, the possibilities are endless. However, we must harness these advantages wisely and strategically. This is where an economist as a President plays a vital role. Dr. Bawumia's understanding of macroeconomic principles, his knowledge of international markets, and his ability to analyze data and trends can guide us toward making sound economic decisions that will enable us to tap into our potential.



The election of H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as President of our country will be a significant development. It represents an opportunity to bring about real change and progress in our economic landscape. With an economist at the helm, we have the chance to implement effective policies, make informed decisions, and ultimately transform our nation into an economic wonder of the world. It is a time of hope, excitement, and high expectations, and it is up to us as citizens to support and empower our economist candidates to make our dreams a reality.