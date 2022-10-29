Ghana Why?

Opinions of Saturday, 29 October 2022

Columnist: Nana Frema Busia

Ghana Montie, Is a True MORAL Revolution from a citizenry evolution not Outstanding, still? Whew, what should the nation do, just stand at nil? How come important men are impotent in Power Tents without Ideation and cannot ACT? except out of corrupt self interest rather than national interest, even when political annihilation is staring their NPP smack in the face? They rather strive to protect their created “Ofori Attah” tin gods who they cannot dodge. Those who swore to disown corruption only to be consumed by it, are they not in charge with greed as their creed?



Are there no selfless National protective Fathers and Mothers with dominion to look after “yen ara y’asaase yi”; embrace the entire nation with vision and with grand causes to lead us to safety from insecurity and entrenched corruption which is the underlying issue why Ken Ofori Attah has been planted like an unshakeable, indispensable rock of offense, with a lost plot?



The resulting mismanagement and inflicted extreme hardship in the system is at knife’s edge, empowering seismic change by gingering up anger to rise up to a near crescendo of explosion for the sake of saving the future. What is the sacrifice going to be? Must the nation suffer while President Akufo Addo sticks to his rusty guns by Ken Ofori Atta’s untenable side in mutual protection? Must The whole governing corrupt system not be overhauled after egoistic nepotism & self_destructive abysmal failure?



What is a President who as Attorney General refused to prosecute the same Ken Ofori Attah when asked by the SFO to do so, going to do it now !



What should happen to President Akufo – Addo who sees no evil, hears no evil and covers up evil even when evil is being done right in his face, if he finally finds strength in his voice to sack or ask his “consecrated” Ken Ofori Attah to resign when undue protracted damage is already done. Has “Kenbond” not been implementing the President’s approved policies with the President’s applause, and our disgust at their recalcitrance? How can one go without the other is the Presidential challenge!



Instead of heroes we have woes from those with egoes and power but cannot do….”won ntumi” .



Dear Ghana, Have I not been warning that there is a destructive force of nation wreckers within our politics including Presidents and would be Presidents ? How they collude to shortchange Ghana with covert operations! How they seek to destroy lives to protect their secrets and ambitions! Thank God for vindication that when things are terrible, insiders with knowledge must sacrifice and ACT to protect the national interest.



How interesting that 80 of the majority MP”s who hitherto had eyes but could not see beyond rubber stamping obvious governmental malfeasance have suddenly “got religion” seekìng Ken Ofori Attah’s sacking, rather belatedly when they should NOT have approved him, twice, in the first place! Are these the men we have been waiting to see? Should we clap for them to do more than just seek to protect their political turf “to break the eight” that is receding into a mirage as we speak?



Now then, is the majority MP,’s with “U.K copy cat ” clamor for Ofori attah’s head the beginnings of a dreaded “insider coup” that will spiral upwards to engulf the President who should not have appointed Ofori Attah, but did so, to spite a defrauded nation, with a fake christian charade?



Will complicit MP’s who have been culprits in corrupt misgovernance from both sides of the political divide ultimately stand firm to provide the spark that will ignite the purge for purity and goodness in our public space? They must begin with themselves, repeal cyclical 4 year pensions and hideous Presidential packages etc in article 71 mutial back- rubs as they seek to freeze nonsensical expenditures? Will we see some Ministerial and MP principled resignations for a cause celèbrè of not just Ofori Attah’s sacking, but a fundamental redress of systemic dysfunction or is that too much to ask?



Will Ken Ofori Attah ever give an account of his databank divestiture initiated ” Tiger Fund’ witholdings of 15% of divested national entities and $15m SSNIT funds relating to Societè Genèral which have been untraceable among other feats such as “Agyapa” conundrums and reckless conflict of interest borrowings that has Ghana stagnated in a debt stupor or is he just to be sacked?



Has the cedi, as the worse performing currency not Betrayed Veep Bawumia as being not credible? We feel lied to and duped by his ” “strong” economic management team. The Ghana economy is utterly “shambollic’ and the cedi has become “gyimi gyimi’ and hatahata” after insane grabs from a leaking Ghana raft, adrift and sinking in a misgovernance mire led by Power bigots and their “mi amigo hirelings even as Ken Ofori Attah taunts us that we should not panic because they cannot feel our pain, read our intense anger or feel our hunger and utmost frustration. Is it economic freedom, is it economic justice when timely calls for redress were met with abusive mockery and overt impudence? oh Oman Ghana , due ne amane hunu”, I shall not say I told you So!



Indeed, in a Ghana where all are suffering, yet Presidential daughters utilize multi -million dollar properties side by side in plush Cantoments for boutiques and restaurants, are they indulging pastimes or running businesses intended to turn profits? is that a shinning example of 1D1F, one constituency one million dollars to bring prosperity to the suffering masses?



Yes, Indeed Where is demonstrative leadership when the nation is being ravaged by Gallamsey in a corruption inferno that is savage and indiscriminate? The heartless rape is the new national mis-development agenda with existential recriminations that should incite rage as the gallamsey scavengers set loose like demons devour Ghana entrails for self enrichment and national impoverishment without control.



Starting from Truth, we need acknowledgment that we are doing things wrong.



We are not doing our best for our country. All our institutions are rotten in corruption. We are all trapped in a corrupt mediocrity tyranny, trying to see our “how far”, cheating in our little corners while we complain, waiting for the next election fanfare, so that politicians will come with expected illgotten booties for our votes. The thievery on a massive scale is not sanctioned by ANY Democratic Ethic. It is sheer tolerated national destructive idiocy.



No wonder they disappear and treat the populace shabilly like the beggars the masses have become, for little drops of free education , give a dog a bone, whether they can afford to pay or not so that they can become grateful card holders and payback via votes .



We are in a dumb cyclical dump while sidetracked by an enforced e-levy because it is easy pickings not financial intelligence, it is indulgence without comprehensive coherence that has also failed the “Beyond Aid “prophets and landed us at IMF ailing for Aid



This is the Testament: That the ordinary men and women and even children should rise up and fight to reclaim what is Right. The frontier to fight is our dependence on Corruption



Ghana’s 1992 Constitution clearly has bogus provisions that enable governance to become a super structure of corruption and oppression centred around one person, the President, with an institutional & citizen collusion that eats up development. Corruption is now the sad unity glue transcending political party, tribal, gender and age metrics in plundering development without reckoning ?



We have self -service leaders at all levels who raid us dry with little or no repercussion This is the foundation of corruption which the populace feel justified to copy or emulate for survival in a bottomless spiral. This is why The whole system needs “OVERTHROW!”



Please do not put words in my mouth or misquote me. IF what I have said with clarity is not clear enough, I am saying that the absolute disdain of good counsel, the corrupt big doings and mismanagement by those in nepotistic power with resulting severe unprecedented hardship is calling for a spontaneous implosion that will overwhelm us when we least expect it. who knows what the last straw that will invite the match stick that will ignite the fire which the President will attempt to douse on Oct 30th, 2022 at 8pm will be? Will he speak the Truth? Will there be a truce?



Copyright October 28 , 2022



