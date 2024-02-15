Ghana Education Service and the new curriculum

Opinions of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Columnist: Godwin Kwame Mileba

The Ghana Education Service's decision to create a curriculum without providing textbooks to basic schools has posed challenges to effective teaching and learning.



Textbooks are essential resources for both teachers and students, providing structured content, exercises, and references that align with the curriculum objectives.



Without access to textbooks, teachers may struggle to deliver lessons effectively, and students may find it difficult to study independently and reinforce their understanding of the material.



Several potential reasons that could explain this situation:



Budget constraints: The government may face financial limitations that prevent it from providing textbooks to all basic schools. Textbook procurement can be costly, especially when catering to a large number of students across the country.



Logistical issues:Distribution challenges, such as inadequate infrastructure or inefficient supply chains, could hinder the timely delivery of textbooks to schools, even if they are available.



Curriculum development prioritization: The focus might have been on curriculum development itself rather than on producing accompanying textbooks. While curriculum development is crucial, it should ideally be complemented by the availability of appropriate teaching and learning materials.



Emphasis on digital resources: There may be a shift towards digital resources and technology in education, to provide learning materials through online platforms or digital libraries. However, this approach assumes that schools have reliable access to electricity and internet connectivity, which may not always be the case, especially in rural areas.



Addressing this issue requires a multi-faceted approach:



Resource allocation: Prioritize funding for the production and distribution of textbooks to basic schools, ensuring that every student has access to the necessary learning materials.



Public-Private Partnerships: Collaborate with private publishers to supplement government efforts in producing and distributing textbooks. This can help alleviate the burden on the government and ensure a wider variety of high-quality resources.



Teacher training and support: Offer professional development programs to help teachers develop strategies for teaching without textbooks or with limited resources. This might include leveraging alternative teaching materials, such as locally available resources or teacher-made materials.



Community involvement:Engage parents, community members, and local businesses in supporting schools by donating textbooks or providing resources to bridge the gap.



By addressing these challenges and implementing strategies to provide textbooks to basic schools, the Ghana Education Service can enhance the quality of education and support effective teaching and learning outcomes.