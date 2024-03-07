Ghana @67: A reflective moment

Opinions of Thursday, 7 March 2024

67 years ago, our nation took a gigantic step towards self-governance. As the first African country south of the Sahara to make that landmark decision, almost the whole continent and people of black descent worldwide looked up to us for leadership, direction, and inspiration.



At that time, we were at similar development stages like Malaysia, Singapore, and many others. Today, we can only be proud that we still have a country we call Ghana, but full of unbearable hardships for most citizens. Those countries at par with us are far way ahead of us in terms of development and livelihood.



Development projects that will lift the standard of living of our people are lacking. Basic infrastructures like good roads, cutting-edge health facilities, and portable drinking water are gravely lacking in our cities, towns, and villages. For years, most of our roads have been death traps, and hospitals have become centres that the elite politicians will avoid at all costs due to a lack of the necessary equipment and supplies needed to save lives.



Some of our leaders are active participants in small-scale mining, called Galamsey, which has polluted many sources of drinking water in the country. So far, government actions over the years to solve this problem have been a pratfall.



The servility of citizens to the elite leadership has reached an appalling level where dishonourable leaders are glorified with the titles they bear instead of the work they have done to improve the living standards of citizens. Indeed, the country is presently stuck in a rut, and most of its leaders are looking for avenues to fleece the public purse.



Parliament, which is supposed to check the Executive Branch’s excesses, has become a rubber stamp for Presidents over the years and has become a foible institution.



We must understand that for a nation to grow or develop, it takes patriotism, sacrifices, and hard work to achieve that. The forward march and progress towards our collective dream, must be stitched in the love and care we extend to each other, regardless of one’s political affiliations. Efforts to promote and support indigenous Ghanaian businesses must be a priority.



Today, if you ask many of our youth about their dreams, they will tell you their wish to relocate to Britain, Germany, Canada, etc. Does one blame them? The usual drumbeat must stop. Corruption keeps rising to frightening heights, and the looters are not ashamed to display their pillage.



The filth that has overwhelmed the country is synonymous with the degree of corruption that has consumed the country, so much so that leaders are brazenly willing to mortgage our collective mineral resources to faceless investors, which is called the Agyapa deal.



This can only happen in a country where the thieves have managed to emasculate the masses to the point that they can do anything they want without the fear of consequences or reprisals.



We call on all Ghanaians in this election year to vote wisely. From parliamentary candidates to presidential aspirants, they must choose selfless citizens who can give hope, and lead the country toward REAL developmental goals, and ease the suffering of our people.



As we commemorate our nationhood today, we must take immense pride in the foundation laid by some of the gallant founding fathers and work hard to make the country what we will all cherish for ourselves and future generations yet to be born. Let us rally ourselves to the task ahead and make Ghana and Africa the beacon of the world.



In critical times like this, we should find solace, strength, and guidance from the spirits and light of our forebearers and the Almighty Lord.



Long Live Ghana, Long Live Africa.