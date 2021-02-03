Opinions of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Columnist: GNA

Get ready for the school season with the stylish HUAWEI WATCH FIT

Huawei Technologies Ltd.

All set for the school season? Got pretty much everything you need? Let’s add to that list a small smart companion on your wrist that will help you get through your day easily. More importantly, help you be on top of your health and fitness game.



Well, we are talking about the new HUAWEI WATCH FIT, the latest smartwatch from Huawei which is perfect for the new school season, thanks to its stylish looks and powerful features.



Good looks you would love



When you think of a watch, your mind usually goes to small displays on your wrist with a lot of information crammed in. This changes with the new HUAWEI WATCH FIT and its massive 1.64 inch AMOLED HD display that is big enough to display every bit of information you would need.



The best part is, you can choose from more than 130 watch faces, so you can have the best one that suits your style, or keep changing them every day. On top of that, you can even customize what should be shown on your display, which means you choose how much you want to see, or not.



Charge once and good to go



You might already be charging your phone, tablet or laptop every night before school, so adding yet another device to charge might sound tedious. But with the HUAWEI WATCH FIT, charge it once and you are good to go for the next 10 days, even with everyday use! The best part is, you don’t have to charge it for long either, because it supports Huawei fast charge, you can get up to 70 percent of battery in just 30 minutes.



Stay on top of your health



With the current situation, everyone would want to be on top of their physical and mental well-being. The best way to do that is to be smart about it and keep an eye on all your major health indicators. One important indicator is your blood oxygen saturation levels: Keeping an eye on these levels are important because a drop in them can result in drowsiness, loss of strength or even memory issues, which you don’t want while you are in school.



On the other hand, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT can also keep an eye on your stress levels during the day with the help of HUAWEI TruRelaxTM technology and give you tips on how to calm down in case things get a little out of hand.



A good night’s sleep is crucial for a good day, but it can be a little hard to pinpoint why your sleep didn’t help you. With the HUAWEI WATCH FIT’s HUAWEI TruSleepTM 2.0 technology, the smartwatch will keep track of how well you sleep and track all the important data.



It can also identify any of six typical sleep issues: insomnia, shallow sleep, night-time awakenings, early morning awakenings, excessive dreams and an irregular sleep pattern and offer you more than 100 kinds of personalized tips and advice on how you can improve, ensuring that you are at your best during your school day.



It is also important to maintain a steady heart rate and with the HUAWEI WATCH FIT’s HUAWEI TruSeen™ 4.0 heart rate monitoring technology, your heart rate is monitored all day, quickly and accurately even alerting you if it’s too high or low for more than 10 minutes.



Stay on top of fitness levels with intelligent tracking



For you sports enthusiasts, the best way to improve your performance is to have the right data to work from. You need to know how well you did, how many calories you burnt and even need to ensure your form is right. On the other hand, beginners would need a guide to ensure they are doing the right workout.



The HUAWEI WATCH FIT can help on both fronts, thanks to its support for 96 workout modes that include 11 professional sports modes (running, walking, cycling, swimming, elliptical machine, rowing machine) and 85 free sports modes including workout, dance, racket sports, water sports, snow sports, extreme sports and more.



For beginners, the smartwatch also comes with 12 animated fitness courses and 44 standardised fitness exercises built-in which can guide you in getting your form and workout right. Additionally, if you want to make a routine of running every day, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT comes with 13 running courses for all types of runners to get you started.



Smart features you would need for everyday



When you opt for smart features, you end up making everyday life easier and the HUAWEI WATCH FIT has the right features that you would need for everyday use. For example, you can get incoming call and message notifications as well as reminders on your wrist and even control your phone’s camera shutter remotely.



You can also set alarms on your phone and it syncs to your watch, which then vibrates when its time. if you can’t find your phone, simply hit the Find my phone feature and your phone will start ringing so you can find it easily.



In addition to all these features, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT is also priced more accessibly making it easier for students to afford one! Its stylish display, long battery life, health monitoring and fitness tracking make this smartwatch perfect for students.