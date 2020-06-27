Opinions of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Columnist: Joseph Opoku Kyeremeh, Contributor

General background and outcome of the 1992 elections

Ghana’s transition to constitutional rule in January 1993 did not happen out of the blue. The transition process started with the formation of the National Commission for Democracy chaired by the late Justice Daniel Francis Anann to initiate nationwide consultations with various groups to determine the country's economic and political future. These consultations consisted of a series of seminars, in all ten regional capitals, which ran from July 5 to November 9, 1990, at which the public was invited to express its views.

In late March 1991, the NCD presented its findings on "true democracy" to the PNDC. After receiving the NCD report, the PNDC announced in May that it had accepted the principle of a multiparty system. In its response to the NCD report, the PNDC pledged to set up a committee of constitutional experts that would formulate the draft constitutional proposals to be placed before a national consultative assembly. The committee came into being in May. A 258- member National Consultative Assembly was elected in June 1991 with the task of preparing a draft constitution for submission to the PNDC not later than December 31, 1991. The PNDC was then to submit the draft constitution to a national referendum, after which, if approved, it was to enter into force on a date set by the PNDC.

In a nationwide radio and television broadcast on March 5 marking the thirty-fifth anniversary of Ghana's independence, Rawlings officially announced the following timetable for the return to constitutional government: presentation of the draft constitution to the PNDC by the end of March 1992; a referendum on the draft constitution on April 28, 1992; lifting of the ban on political parties on May 18, 1992; presidential elections on November 3, 1992; parliamentary elections on December 8, 1992; and the inauguration of the Fourth Republic on January 7, 1993.

The parliamentary elections, the first in 13 years, were postponed first to 22nd December and then by another week in order to allow more time for the nomination of candidates following the decision by four major political parties to boycott the poll.

On the political front, there was considerable unrest following the 3rd November presidential election, which President Rawlings won with 59.3% of the votes in the first round. His main rival accused him of widespread rigging and irregularities and called for investigations into these alleged malpractices. International election monitors, however, held that the election had been largely free and fair, in spite of a number of administrative problems.

The four parties that had contested the presidential election (People’s National Convention, National Independence Party, People’s Heritage Party and New Patriotic Party) decided to boycott the legislative polling despite attempts by the Commonwealth observer group to persuade them otherwise. They alleged acts of intimidation and harassment of their members and supporters by the Government and complained of its refusal to revise voters’ registers.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC – President Rawlings’ party), three pro-Rawlings parties and a dozen independent candidates vied for the 200 seats to be filled. There were altogether some 440 candidates. Prior to the poll, President Rawlings formed an electoral alliance (the Progressive Alliance) with the National Convention Party (NCP) and the Every Ghanaian Living Everywhere (EGLE) group although each party fielded separate candidates in the various constituencies.

Polling was low as a result of the boycott by the opposition coalition led by Prof. Albert Adu Boahen, who also contested the presidency. Official figures put turnout at 28% of the electorate. The NDC won an overwhelming majority of the seats (189) while eight (8) went to the NCP and one (1) to the EGLE. The two (2) other seats were won by independent candidates.

Following the poll, the four main political parties that had boycotted it announced that they recognized the various democratic institutions created under the new Constitution and were willing to take part in the political process outside Parliament.

On 7th January 1993, President Rawlings was sworn into office, thereby inaugurating the Fourth Republic. Following parliamentary approval, President Rawlings’ new 35-member Cabinet (more than half of them members of parliament) was also sworn into office on 22nd March, 1993.



THE SUNYANI WEST CONSTITUENCY

The Sunyani West Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has become a hot spot in recent times following the rumpus within the constituency. Political Observers have followed with keen interest the events unfolding in the constituency with the hope that sanity would prevail. Certainly, those who have followed the party for at least a decade or more now can attest to the unity and solidarity which existed in the constituency. Even though as a social organization such occasional skirmishes are not out of place. What the party needs is a decisive leadership to manage the divergence and urge the feuding factions to pipe down, stop the throwing of salvos and create an appropriate channel for grievances to be heard.

The purpose of this write up is to present to the various interest groups the history of presidential and parliamentary elections since 1992 when the constituency was first created. Besides this, the history, background and outcome of the 1992 general elections would be explored. The candidates who have contested for presidential (national) and parliamentary (constituency) elections since 1992 would be examined for the young ones to have a fair knowledge about elections in the past and for the aged to refresh their memories of those elections. The last reason for this write up is to determine the pattern of voting and to a greater extent explore the new dynamics which can result in a departure from the traditional pattern.





Constituency Profile

Sunyani West Constituency used to be part of the erstwhile Sunyani Constituency. It was one of the two hundred (200) constituencies created for the purpose of the 1992 presidential and parliamentary elections in Ghana. The Sunyani West Constituency also doubles as the Sunyani West Municipality with Odomase as the administrative capital. Odumase is about 5km from Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital. Apart from the municipal capital Odomase, other major towns in the constituency are Chiraa, Nsoatre, Fiapre, Domasua, Ayakomaso, Kwatire and Adantia, with a host of villages and small settlements.

The number of people in the constituency, according to the 2010 Population Census, is 85,272, representing 3.7 per cent of the total population of the erstwhile Brong Ahafo Region. Females constitute 51.5 per cent, while males represent 48.5 per cent. The people less than 15 years of age in the constituency account for 38.3 percent of the population.





LOcation and Size

The constituency lies between latitude 7º 19´N and 7º 35´N and longitudes 2º 08´ W and 2º 31´ W. It shares boundaries with Wenchi Municipality to the North East, Tain District to the North, Berekum and Dormaa East to the West, Sunyani Municipal to the South East and to the Eastern boundaries of the constituency are Tano North and Offinso North District. Sunyani West constituency has a total land area of 1658.7 square kilometers.



Occupation

The major occupation for the inhabitants of the constituency is farming. However, there are other government workers like Ghana Education Service staff and health workers and a host of others. In addition to this, there are businessmen and women, artisans and other self-employed ones.





Elections and Outcomes

The constituency has participated in all the general elections held in Ghana since 1992 except the 1992 parliamentary election which the party boycotted and has produced various outcomes which have been analyzed below. The analysis begins with the 1992 presidential and parliamentary elections and ends with the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections as recorded by the Electoral Commission.



The table 1 below gives the results of the 1992 presidential election (Sunyani West Constituency) held on 3rd November, 1992







On the presidential front the NDC’s Jerry John Rawlings obtained 47.94% while the NPP’s Prof. Albert Adu Boahen obtained 45.04% of the votes. The two major parties took nearly 93% of the popular votes and the other candidates shared the remaining percentage in some insignificant proportions.

Readers are to note that there is very sketchy information on the 1992 parliamentary election so not much detail can be given. For instance, the only literature on the parliamentary polls is the list of MPs elected.

However, the 1992 parliamentary election in the constituency was won by the NDC’s Joseph Gyamfi from Nsoatre. He was a teacher at Dormaa Secondary School. The NPP and some other major political parties boycotted the parliamentary polls nationwide. The NPP in the constituency would have represented Mr. Kwadwo Adjei Darko as he had toured the various communities to introduce himself as well as addressing party rallies.

It can be concluded that the NDC won both the presidential and parliamentary elections in 1992 in the Sunyani West Constituency.



Table 2A gives the details of the 1996 presidential election in the Sunyani West Constituency held on 7th December, 1996







Unlike the 1992 polls where the NDC won in the presidential votes, the tables turned and NPP’s John Agyekum Kuffour this time won the presidential polls in the constituency with 51.06% whiles the NDC’s Jerry John Rawlings obtained 47.30%

A comparison of the 1992 and 1996 presidential polls in the constituency reveals that whiles the NDC maintained its 47% of the votes the NPP increased its percentage to 51%. In real terms the NDC appreciated its votes by 4966 to a total of 13019 (47.30%), whiles the NPP appreciated its share of the votes by 6487 to a total 14054 (51.06%)



Table 2B gives the details of the 1996 parliamentary election in the Sunyani West Constituency held on 7th December, 1996.







This time round the major opposition parties participated in the parliamentary election so the NDC’s total dominance was not to be expected. The Sunyani West Seat was hotly contested by the two dominant parties, the NDC and the NPP. The NDC was represented by the Hon. Kwadwo Nyamekye-Marfo who was the District Chief Executive for Sunyani and Hon. Kwadwo Adjei Darko a former Presiding Member of the Sunyani District Assembly, who was then the Regional NPP Chairman and a Chemistry Teacher at Sunyani Secondary School.

In the end, the results put NPP’s Hon. Kwadwo Adjei Darko slightly ahead of the NDC’s Hon. Kwadwo Ntamekye-Marfo. Whiles Hon. Adjei obtained 13737 (49.51%), Hon. Nyamekye-Marfo on the other hand obtained 13204 (47.59%). The difference between them was 13737-13204=533.

It was from this neck to neck contest that the NPP snatched the seat from the NDC and since then, the constituency has eluded the NDC in terms of presidential and parliamentary polls. It must be put on record that the NDC won the national presidential polls so Hon. Kwadwo Adjei Darko entered parliament for the first time as an opposition member.



Table 3A gives the details of the 2000 presidential election in the Sunyani West Constituency held on 7 December, 2000.







The 2000 election was significant in many ways; the New Patriotic Party did not only win in the Sunyani West Constituency but Ghana in general. In the Sunyani West Constituency, the party’s votes continued to increase from 14,054 (51.06%) to 17, 841 (62.88%). In real terms, the presidential votes for the party increased by 3787. On the other hand, the NDC declined in the presidential votes from 13, 019 in 1996 to 9549 in 2000, depreciating in the process by 3470 votes. So in conclusion, when the NPP appreciated in the presidential votes by 3787 in 2000, the NDC recorded a deficit of 3470, thereby increasing the NPP’s dominance in the constituency.



Table 3B gives the details of the 2000 parliamentary election in the Sunyani West Constituency







Just like the presidential polls, the NPP parliamentary polls also saw significan

t improvement over the previous election. While the 1996 results had produced a neck to neck contest, the 2000 results this time round somehow gave the NPP’s Kwadwo Adjei Darko a comfortable lead with 14, 823 as against the NDC’s Nyamekye-Marfo 11,111. The difference between the two front runners was 3712 as against the 533 votes which separated them in 1996. There was no dispute whatsoever as the NDC candidate who was then the D.C.E for Sunyani District Assembly graciously conceded defeat unlike the 1996 results which had to be recounted /recollated several times at the present day Sunyani Municipal Assembly Building before the first runner up conceded defeat.



Table 4A gives the details of the 2004 presidential election in the Sunyani West Constituency







Source: (EC of Ghana, 2004)

The NPP after the 2000 general election cemented its dominance in the Sunyani West Constituency. The 2004 presidential results saw the NPP increasing its votes in real terms, however, its percentage declined. A comparison between the 2000 and 2004 results reveals that the NPP moved from 17841 votes to 23519 votes recording an appreciation of 5678. The NDC on the hand also saw an increase in its votes from 9549 votes to 13968 votes thereby appreciating by 4419 votes.

In spite of the increase in votes recorded by the two major parties, the NPP saw a marginal decline from its previous 62.88% to 61.70% whiles the NDC saw a marginal appreciation from 34.35% to 36.68%



Table 4B gives the details of the 2004 parliamentary election in the Sunyani West Constituency







Source: (EC of Ghana, 2004)

The NPP retained the parliamentary seat in the 2004 election, however the 2004 parliamentary results are very significant because of a major development which took place in the constituency. The NDC this time round was represented by Mr. Ahmed Boadan who was very fresh in the parliamentary scene in the constituency.

The major development which took place within the NPP in the constituency was that, the party witnessed for the first time one of its prominent members contesting the election as an independent candidate.

Lawyer Obiri Francis who was affectionately called Obiri Konkontebaa by his fans did not even pick forms to contest parliamentary primaries in the constituency. He was very articulate and full of energy with excellent rapport among the youth of the party especially at Odumase and Fiapre. He started his campaign as independent candidate even before the constituency parliamentary primaries where the Hon. Kwadwo Adjei Darko was elected by popular acclamation.

The constituency was very united and solid behind the sitting member of parliament Hon. Kwadwo Adjei Darko to the extent that independent candidature of any stature could not pose any threat to the victory of the NPP. In the end, the election produced the above results.

One can argue whether the independent candidature of Lawyer Obiri Francis affected the party in anyway. He obtained 4494 of the valid votes cast representing 11.08%, the incumbent MP, obtained 20350 representing 53.20%.

The presidential candidate of the NPP obtained 23519 representing 61.70%, it is believed that the MP’s share of the votes would have exceeded at least 60% of the parliamentary votes cast in the constituency. Therefore the disparity between the presidential votes and the parliamentary votes could be a testimony to show that the party was affected in terms of the parliamentary election but all the same it won.

The 2008 general election saw the exit of President J. A Kuffour and the pace-setter MP for the constituency the Hon. Kwadwo Adjei Darko. The election ushered in candidate Akufo Addo as the NPP presidential candidate and Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah as the parliamentary candidate. The NDC on the other hand maintained its veteran law lecturer the late Professor J.E.A Mills as its presidential candidate.



The table 5A below gives the details of the 2008 presidential election in the Sunyani West Constituency







On the presidential front, the NPP won in the constituency with a reduced margin from its previous figures. In the 2004 contest, the NPP bagged 23519 (61.70%) but this reduced to 22812 (58.34%) losing 707 votes in the process.

The NDC candidate appreciated from its 2004 performance of 13965 (36.68%) to 15759 (40.30%) gaining 1794 votes in the process.

The parliamentary polls as captured in the table 5B below give the details of the 2008 parliamentary election in the Sunyani West Constituency.







It marked the maiden election of Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah as against the veteran Hon. Kwadwo Nyamekye-Marfo who had held the forth for the NDC in the 1996 and 2000 elections respectively but did not show up in the 2004 parliamentary election.

With a united front by the NPP in the 2008 parliamentary election, the presidential votes and the parliamentary votes were very close; only 138 votes separated the presidential and parliamentary votes. In the case of 2004 parliamentary election, 3169 vote disparity was recorded between the presidential and parliamentary candidates of the party as a result of the emergence of an independent candidate from the party. The 2008 parliamentary poll could be described as a verdict on Hon. Kwadwo Adjei Darko because he had been a three term member of parliament who was gracefully bowing out.

Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah before becoming the Member of Parliament had been a District Chief Executive and later Municipal Chief Executive for Sunyani during the first term of the Kuffour led administration. He became the Deputy Regional Minister for Brong Ahafo in the early hours of the second term of the NPP administration and later the substantive Regional Minister. It was from this rich background that he entered parliament in January 2009.

The 2012 presidential election in Ghana will continue to be historical in the annals of our fourth republican history. The sitting president of the republic Professor John Evans Attah Mills died in office six months before the general election in December 2012. The vice president His Excellency John Dramani Mahama had to serve the unexpired term of the late Mills between July and December 2012. Vice President Mahama as the president by default, became the presidential candidate for the ruling National Democratic Congress for the 2012 election. The outcome of the presidential election was challenged in court for eight months by some individuals in the NPP. The apex court of the land, the Supreme Court on 29th August, 2013 ruled to dismiss the presidential election petition.

In a five hundred and eighty eight (588) paged judgment released on 4th September, 2013, the court by a 5-4 majority decision justified why President Mahama was validly elected.

The table 6A below gives the details of the 2012 presidential election in the Sunyani West Constituency.







The NPP continued its dominance in the constituency in the 2012 election even though at a declined percentage. The party increased its presidential votes from 22812 (58.34%) to 26590 (54.36%) between 2008 and 2012. In real terms, the NPP presidential votes increased by 3778.

The NDC on the other hand appreciated in votes as far as the presidential election in the constituency was concerned. It moved from 15759 (40.36%) to 21927 (44.83%), in real terms the NDC appreciated by 6168 votes.

The parliamentary election however produced a different picture, even though the NPP candidate won, the NDC candidate’s performance was quite phenomenal. Hon. Kwadwo Nyamekye-Marfo who was making his 4th parliamentary attempt having made unsuccessful attempts in the 1996, 2000, and 2008 parliamentary elections, remarkably improved in the 2012 election.

Hon. K. Nyamekye-Marfo, who was the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister at the time, moved from 14233 (37.99%) to 22620 (45.42%), gaining 8387 votes over his 2008 performance. The NDC’s best parliamentary performance in the constituency based on the available statistics indisputably would be 1996 and 2012 respectively.

Well, could it be that the NDC spectacularly performed better in those two elections because its candidate Hon. Nyamekye-Marfo was an incumbent of some sort? In both the 1996 and 2000 elections, he was the District Chief Executive for Sunyani and the head of the district administration, he wielded a lot of influence but Hon. Kwadwo Adjei Darko was able to widen the gap between the NPP and NDC from 1996 to 2000. However, in 2012 Hon. Kwadwo Nyamekye-Marfo was the Regional Minister for the erstwhile Brong Ahafo Region; he was able to narrow the gap this time round, which other factors may have contributed to his spectacular performance? Perhaps, his incumbency helped him in a way. The table 6B below shows the results of the 2012 parliamentary election in the Sunyani West Constituency.







The 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections generated a lot of interest before, during and after the polls. The results of the polls actually affirmed the change that many Ghanaians were yearning for which brought the Mahama led administration to an end. It was either NDC Green Book projects or JM ‘’toaso’’ vrs. Nana Bawumia ‘’change was coming.’’ In the end, Ghanaians, voted for change making the Former President, his Excellency John Dramani Mahama and his NDC suffer a complete annihilation. The former president became the biggest casualty of the 2012 presidential election because we have seen several one term MPs but not a one term president. For now, he has the enviable record of being the only one term president in our fourth republican history. The 2020 election would either vindicate him or justify his defeat.

The table 7A below shows the 2016 presidential election results in the Sunyani West Constituency.







The NPP as usual maintained its lead in the constituency increasing its presidential share from 26,590 in 2012 to 30,164 in 2016, appreciating in real terms by 3574 votes.

The NDC on the other hand recorded a deficit in its presidential share of the votes as captured above. In 2012, former President Mahama secured 21927 votes but this reduced to 16541 votes in 2016 resulting in a deficit of 5386 votes. This retrogression in performance is an evident of the change most Ghanaians were yearning for. For a sitting President who claimed to have done so well during his tenure to lose 5386 votes in a small constituency like the Sunyani West within four years raises a very fundamental question about his suitability as the preferred candidate for the very party he has led into opposition. Or was it the case that these 5386 votes was part of the over four hundred and forty seven thousand (447,000) more votes that separated Mr. Mahama and all the NDC MPs electors in 2012? The statistics below will help readers to appreciate the point being made here. The 2012 presidential polls produced the results below,

John Dramani Mahama National Democratic Congress 5,574,761

All National Democratic Congress MPs Votes 5,127,671

The difference between President Mahama and his MPs 447,090

Nana Akufo-Addo New Patriotic Party 5,248,898

All New Patriotic Party MPs Votes 5,248,862

The difference between Nana Akufo-Addo and his MPs 36

In 2016 however, the picture completely changed, look at the results this time

John Dramani Mahama National Democratic Congress 4,771,188

All National Democratic Congress MPs Votes 4,560,491

The difference between President Mahama and his MPs 210,697

Nana Akufo-Addo New Patriotic Party 5,755,758

All New Patriotic Party MPs Votes 5,661,248

The difference between Nana Akufo-Addo and his MPs 94,510

Which factors usually occasion the landslide difference between Mr. Mahama and the NDC MPs who spend most of their time campaigning in the constituencies? Food for thought

The parliamentary election generated a lot of interest for the followers of the two dominant parties in the constituency. Whiles the NDC touted its achievements through its Green Book the NPP chaps felt that the NDC government was too corrupt and incompetent. The two front runners for the seat, the incumbent MP at the time, Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah and Hon. Justice Samuel Adjei, also the Deputy Regional Minister at the time, both were confident of winning the seat. Incidentally, the two of them Old Boys of Susec, Baffour pursued his “O” Level at Susec and Justice pursued his ‘’A’’ Level there.









The results as captured in the above table, the NPP candidate was given a landslide endorsement by the constituents contrary to the false hope the NDC chaps had nursed prior to the 2016 parliamentary election in the constituency, that their candidate was the favorite and was likely to snatch the seat. An NDC Communicator on a popular radio political talk show in Sunyani, likened the Hon. Justice Samuel Adjei to the Great Boxer, Mohammed Ali of blessed memory and claimed that Justice Adjei would pull a surprise, he would be a shocker, he would stink like the bee and so on and so forth. Very typical of their style of communication, usually casting aspersions, innuendoes and insinuating in loaded questions to smear others particularly political opponents, the Communicator trickled himself and laughed. In the end, it turned out to be utopian ideas because the facts available suggest that the Hon. Justice Samuel Adjei is so far the NDC candidate who has suffered the worst defeat in the parliamentary history of the Sunyani West Constituency with the margin of 11526.



BRIEF HISTORY OF NPP PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES IN THE SUNYANI WEST CONSTITUENCY

The Sunyani West Constituency was carved out of the erstwhile Sunyani Constituency as one of the new two hundred constituencies to return Ghana to a civilian administration in 1993. When the ban on party politics was left on 18th May, 1992, the various political movements started operating formally as political parties in Ghana. One such group was the Danquah-Busia Fun Club which metamorphosed into the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The first gentleman who expressed interest in contesting the parliamentary election on the ticket of the NPP in the Sunyani West Constituency was the late Justice Agyapong Badu, a native of Chiraa and a Former Circuit Court Judge at Obuasi. At the time, the Hon. Kwadwo Adjei Darko also from Chiraa, was the Presiding Member of the Sunyani District Assembly and therefore had nursed his appetite to contest the Sunyani East Seat. There were however concerns over Chiraa natives contesting the two Sunyani seats on the ticket of one party. In view of this development, Hon. Adjei Darko relocated to the Sunyani West Constituency. Considering his stature and worth of experience as Presiding Member of the Sunyani District Assembly and a Member of the Consultative Assembly which drafted the 1992 constitution of the republic of Ghana, Justice Agyapong Badu graciously stepped down for Hon. Kwadwo Adjei Darko to contest unopposed. The NPP however together with three other parties that had contested the presidential election on 3rd November, 1992 (People’s National Convention, National Independence Party and People’s Heritage Party) boycotted the legislative polling despite attempts by the Commonwealth observer group to persuade them otherwise. They alleged acts of intimidation and harassment of their members and supporters by the Government and complained of its refusal to revise voters’ registers.

In 1996, nobody came forward to contest Hon. Adjei Darko so he was acclaimed as the NPP’s candidate for the constituency. He faced it off against the sitting D.C.E of Sunyani so it was a fight between a former Presiding Member and incumbent District Chief Executive. In the end, Hon. K. Adjei Darko narrowly triumphed over his D.C.E ie. Hon. Kwadwo Nyamekye-Marfo so the NPP won the seat for the first time.

In the year 2000, Nana Obiri Boahen laced his boot to contest the incumbent MP, Hon. Adjei Darko at the party primaries. In connection with that, Nana Boahen met scores of party supporters and made his intentions known to them. He however did not file to contest the primaries so Hon. Adjei Darko again went unopposed. He won the seat again this time improving upon his 1996 performance.

The 2004 picture was a bit different in the sense that, officially no one came forward to contest party primaries against Hon. Adjei Darko but on the sideline, a young lawyer then Obiri Francis from the Enso Nyame Ye Chambers in Sunyani and an ardent member of the party contested the parliamentary election as an independent candidate. Despite the euphoria generated by Lawyer Obiri Francis and the youth who trouped in their numbers to urge him on, Hon. Kwadwo Adjei Darko still increased his margin of victory and won the seat for the third time for the NPP in the constituency.

After three successful terms as a member of parliament for the constituency, Hon. Kwadwo Adjei Darko graciously bowed out and ended his parliamentary career after the 2008 general elections.

Was there a succession plan for the party post the Adjei Darko era? Well, the floodgate was opened for interested party members who had nursed their appetite to contest party primaries to avail themselves of the contest.

The following individuals availed themselves for the 2008 NPP primaries in the constituency

Mrs Evelyn Adarkwa Frema, aka Amatel (she was the incumbent Assembly Member for the Gubre Electoral Area and a 32-year-old Proprietress of the St. Declare Preparatory/Junior High School, Odumase, a native of Odumase)

Professor Yaw Acheampong Amoateng (Population & Health Research Entity, Faculty of Humanities, North-West University, Mafikeng, South Africa, a native of Chiraa).

Dr. Joseph Adu-Mensah, (Veterinary Doctor at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, (KNUST), Kumasi) and a native of Odumase.

Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah (he was the incumbent Regional Minister for Brong Ahafo and a native of Nsoatre).

On Monday, 28th April, 2008, the party delegates converged at the Fiapre Methodist Church for primaries for the first time in the constituency. Two aspirants, the Hon. Mrs. Evelyn Adarkwa Frema and Professor Yaw Acheampong Amoateng stepped down moments before the contest and threw their support behind Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah who was the Regional Minister at the time leaving Dr. Joseph Adu-Mensah to face it off against the minister.

The outcome of the contest was as follow;

Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah polled 110 votes.

Dr. Joseph Adu-Mensah polled 003 votes.

So Hon. Baffour Awuah was elected to contest the 2008 parliamentary election as the NPP candidate for the Sunyani West Constituency.

For the 2012 parliamentary election, there was no contender against Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah for the NPP primaries in the constituency so on Saturday, 30th April, 2011 the New Patriotic Party in the Sunyani West Constituency converged at the Fiapre Lorry Park to acclaim the Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah was unopposed for his second term in parliament.

Again, there were no primaries for the party for the 2016 parliamentary election in the constituency because there was no contender so the Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah was unopposed for the second time. On Saturday 13th June, 2015 the party converged at the Odumase SHS for a colorful ceremony to acclaim Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah for the 2016 parliamentary election.

The NPP parliamentary primaries in the Sunyani West Constituency for the 2020 election has gradually turned the constituency into a flashpoint, ostensibly dividing the supporters of the party. For the second time in the history of the party in the constituency, certain individuals declared their intentions to contest the primaries. After the vetting, Emmanuel Adu Gyamerah of the Daily Graphic filed a story on 13th March, 2020, a portion of that report is reproduced here for a point.

NPP Primaries: Baffuor-Awuah, 3 Others Go Unopposed in Bono Region

Date: Mar 13, 2020, 09:06

BY: Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah

Twenty-six out of the 32 people who filed their nominations for the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Bono Region have been certified by the National Parliamentary Vetting Committee.

Out of the number, four sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) will go unopposed.

Six other aspirants were disqualified.

The primaries are scheduled to take place on April 25, 2020, in 11 constituencies in the region.

A release signed by the Chairperson of the committee, Ms Rita Asobayere named the four unopposed aspirants as the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, the incumbent MP for Sunyani West, Mr Ignatius Baffuor-Awuah, and the Deputy Bono Regional Minister and incumbent MP for Jaman North, Mr Siaka Stevens.

The others are incumbent MP for Dormaa West, Mr Halidu Maiga, and Deputy Minister for Railway Development and incumbent MP for Berekum West, Mr Kwaku Agyenim-Boateng.







Disqualification

The six aspirants who were disqualified by the vetting committee are Ransford Amponsah, Dormaa West; Mr Eric Yeboah, Daniels Fordjuor Agyemang and Tachi Richmond, Jaman North; Theophilus Asomah Kyeremeh and Bernard Oduro Takyi, Sunyani West. (end of graphic story)

The two disqualified individuals from the Sunyani West Constituency, Mr. Theophilus Asomah Kyeremeh and Hon. Bernard Oduro Takyi has reacted differently to their disqualification. While the former accepted the decision of the Vetting Committee to disqualify him, the latter appealed against his disqualification which was pending until 8th June, 2020 where the party’s General Secretary at a press affirmed the decision of the Vetting Committee to disqualify him.

This is the situation the party finds itself in the constituency now, turning the otherwise a very peaceful and united NPP in the constituency into a battlefield between the supporters of the incumbent MP and the supporters of the disqualified parliamentary aspirant.

Now, the die is cast, Hon. Bernard Oduro Takyi, has been disqualified as ineligible to contest the party’s primaries in the constituency. He has since served notice that he would contest the 2020 parliamentary election as an independent candidate while the Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah would be set for his fourth term contest. For the third time running Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah will have to be acclaimed by the party at a ceremony for the 2020 parliamentary election on the ticket of the NPP as unopposed.

