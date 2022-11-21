‘Galamsey Economy’: Are we serious as a country?

Opinions of Monday, 21 November 2022

Columnist: Alhajj Suleman

If our society were serious, the first thing we would have done after the #galamseyeconomy exposé would have been to reform the system so that investors wouldn't have to face the corruption bottleneck they face whenever they come to Ghana.



We have heard many diplomats including a former US ambassador's complain about how investors have had to return back to their countries because they were unwilling to grease the palms of a few selfish individuals at the top. Foreign companies would rather go back than pay bribes because they know when caught, their governments will deal with them.



When reading the print story from Anas, he asked a very important question which he says formed the basis of his investigation, and I quote "Who are those making Ghana unattractive for investment? What's their modus operandi? Where do they operate from? Tiger Eye penetrates and exposes the handlers who cut deals at the expense of the state."



So, whereas Anas and his Tiger Eye PI were interested in giving us an opportunity to totally overhaul and transform our foreign investment system to prevent greedy officials from milking it, we Ghanaians are rather interested in engaging in frivolity. Do we know how many jobs could have been created if direct foreign investments were flowing through?



What Anas simply did was give us video evidence of the things we've been witnessing and complaining about. His exposé should spark a national dialogue on how to tighten the system and encourage transparency so that investors will not be scared away!!!