Gabriel Awuah Mainoo of UCC eulogises his mother on Mothers' Day

Opinions of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Columnist: Gabriel Awuah Mainoo

Whispering

for Cecilia Ama Agyeiwaa



Is that your voice clattering against the swishing bough?



I am listening to the silence in the lessons of journeys of how leaves wear green caftans in the morning and at recess, surrender to earth and sunset.



I am listening carefully to the rustle it is just an old wind giving this moment a name.



Like how you remember each deluge by colour.



How you keep record for red, for the brown blotches on your sternum, how for nights you floundered like a limb pirouetting in flame.



Those days I tried to save you but, my knuckles were numb in your ache forgive me ,a child is the sizzling breath when a mother is drowning.



I unstitch the shining feather from the hem of your sepia slit forgive me,

everything beautiful is taken for the living.



I am sending you away with water, to make you understand loss is a vase holding abundance of memory.



Here’s a skiff. The eyes for paddle. To the distance.