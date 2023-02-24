GHANA'S HOPE: John Dramani Mahama is coming......

Opinions of Friday, 24 February 2023

Columnist: ALWGH.COM

President John Dramani Mahama affectionately called JDM confirmed to the NDC Minority Caucus in Parliament that he will be contesting to lead the NDC into election 2024.



Yesterday this intent was consummated with the picking up nomination forms for JDM with others offering to pay as their contribution to the rescue of Ghana.



President John Dramani Mahama is the man who has the experience and track record of delivery and in the best position to hit the ground running immediately he is sworn-in on 7th January, 2025.



I have dedicated myself to the #RescueGhana project, Which will prevent further decline of Ghana Beyond Abyss it currently is, record all happenings for the day of accountability which is coming and…



Ensure that election 2024 is not stolen nor bought



Jean Adukwei Mensa will not have a repeat performance, if she survives the Article 146 Petition for her removal as Chairperson of the Electoral Commission which President Akufo-Addo is refusing to act on, in breach of the Constitution of Ghana.



On January 21, 2021 President Akufo Addo received an Article 146 Petition for the removal of Jean Adukwei Mensa but has for two (2) years refused to act as the Conveyor Belt he is alleged to be by OccupyGhana in such cases.



President Akufo-Addo with the assistance of Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo was a very swift Conveyor Belt, in the Article 146 Petition for the removal of Charlotte Osei as Chairperson of the Electoral Commission before he appointed Jean Adukwei Mensa to replace her.



President Akufo-Addo refused to act on the Article 146 Petition for the removal of Justice Sophia Akuffo for two (2) years till she retired on her 70th birthday.



President Akufo-Addo in breaching the Constitution by refusing to act on these Article 146 Petitions, is committing High Crime for which he can be removed from office as President.



The OccupyGhana folks pretended not to be aware of the Justice Sophia Akuffo Article 146 Petition.



Sampson Lardi Anyenini, Ace Ankoma, Yaw Oppong, Franklin Cudjoe, Kofi Bentil and Kweku Baako are still pretending not to be aware of the 21st January, 2021 Article 146 Petition for the removal of Jean Adukwei Mensa as Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.



A mandamus to compel presient Akufo Addo to act on Article 146 petition is in the offing



The ten (10) reasons stated in the 21st January 2021 Article 146 Petition for the removal of Jean Adukwei Mensa as Chairperson of the Electoral Commission include Procurement Breaches, Poor Election 2020 Security resulting in deaths and injuries, the Ayawaso West Wuogon Violence, Disenfranchisement of the People of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe [SALL] among others.



I have as my contribution to the #RescueGhana project is to ensure that President Akufo-Addo acts on the Article 146 Petition to prevent a repeat in 2024.



The #RescueGhana project will rescue Ghanaians from the excruciating hardships and free the Pensioners Picketing over their bonds, individual bond holders too will finally breathe…



The #RescueGhana project will rescue Ghanaians from the collapse of the educational system, health sector and the endemic corruption under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government.



I will contribute my widow’s mite just like the Okada riders did toward the payment of President John Dramani Mahama’s nomination forms and I entreat you all to do same…



Most importantly, let’s rally all available votes for John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 election and police the ballot and collation until final declaration; so nobody can steal the election victory from him and by extension Ghanaians.



President John Dramani Mahama will require an absolute Majority in Parliament to effectively govern and make the necessary changes required to turn around the fortunes of Ghana and rescue Ghana from the current crises.



To that end, Ensure That Only Credible Persons are Elected as parliamentary candidates and campaign for the credible candidates to win the Parliamentary Seats and become Members of Parliament whose status cannot be challenged…



TOGETHER LET’S RESCUE GHANA.