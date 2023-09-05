Fueling growth through infrastructure investment: The imperative of John Mahama's vision

Opinions of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Columnist: PATRICK ATIAWIN

In the annals of leadership, there are those who merely maintain, and then there are those who envision and build for a brighter future.



John Dramani Mahama, through his visionary approach, demonstrated that robust infrastructure is not just a foundation, but a catalyst for unparalleled growth and development.



The pressing need to invest in infrastructure during his tenure as president from 2012 to 2017 was not only a strategy but a compelling requirement to propel Ghana's progress to new heights.



Unleashing the engine of progress



Infrastructure is the backbone of any nation's advancement. Roads, energy, water systems, and transportation networks form the arteries through which development flows. During Mahama's presidency, the imperative to expand infrastructure was undeniable. The power crisis, known as "Dumsor," had hobbled growth and hindered economic activities. The solution was clear: investment in energy infrastructure was not just an option, but a lifeline.



Powering up for prosperity



The urgency of addressing the energy deficit compelled Mahama to act decisively. His deployment of emergency power plants and acceleration of ongoing projects symbolized his commitment to providing Ghana with a steady power supply. Adding over 800 megawatts within a mere 18 months showcased his recognition that sustainable growth required a stable energy foundation. The Energy Sector Levy and power utilities' debt restructuring further demonstrated his proactive approach to stabilizing the sector, ensuring that businesses could thrive and citizens could lead productive lives without constant power disruptions.



Building pathways to progress



Infrastructure is not just about solving immediate challenges; it's about envisioning a future where citizens can access opportunities seamlessly. Mahama's investment in roads and transportation networks wasn't merely about constructing concrete and asphalt; it was about forging pathways to progress. His administration's commitment to projects like the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and the Tetteh Quarshie-Adenta road signaled a determination to improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion. These projects were more than physical structures; they were symbolic representations of a nation moving forward.



Water: A source of life and development



Access to clean water is not just a basic necessity; it's a fundamental human right. Mahama recognized that for Ghana to prosper, clean and accessible water was imperative. His initiation of projects such as the Teshie desalination plant and the Kpong water expansion project expanded urban water supply, enhancing the quality of life for countless citizens. This commitment wasn't just about quenching thirst; it was about nurturing communities and fostering health, education, and economic development.



Setting the stage for success,/b>



Investing in infrastructure isn't just about constructing buildings and roads; it's about setting the stage for success across all sectors. Mahama's holistic approach to development encompassed education, healthcare, agriculture, and more. Improved roads meant better access to schools and hospitals. A stable energy supply fueled industries, creating job opportunities. Clean water meant healthier citizens, boosting productivity. The web of interconnected benefits resulting from infrastructure investments was the essence of Mahama's vision for Ghana.



The verdict: A legacy of transformation



John Mahama's tenure as President demonstrated the profound impact of infrastructure investment on a nation's growth trajectory. His commitment to addressing challenges head-on and his unwavering determination to build a better future for Ghanaians was evident in every project undertaken. Through infrastructure, he laid the groundwork for sustained economic growth, improved quality of life, and enhanced connectivity. As Ghana stands on the threshold of the future, the imperative to continue this transformative journey becomes all the more evident.



Mahama's vision of a Ghana powered by infrastructure is a legacy that echoes through time, reminding us that investment today paves the way for a brighter tomorrow.



