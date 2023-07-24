From hope to despair: The tragic impact of corruption on the 'Accra will be the cleanest city in Africa' pledge

Opinions of Monday, 24 July 2023

Columnist: Prince Ibrahim

In 2017, President Akufo-Addo ignited a glimmer of hope among Ghanaians when he passionately promised to transform Accra into the cleanest city in Africa. It was a pledge that resonated deeply with the citizens who had long suffered from the scourge of filth and its devastating consequences.



However, what was once a beacon of hope has now turned into a tale of despair, as corruption and greed have tarnished the noble vision and pushed the nation Ghana backward.



Accra, the heart of the nation, was once infamous for its filth-laden streets, overflowing drains, and markets choked with refuse. The lack of proper sanitation was not just an eyesore but also a major contributor to deadly floods that claimed lives during the rainy seasons.



In response to this dire situation, a comprehensive program was launched, promising to establish the National Sanitation Authority and the Dedicated Sanitation Fund, aimed at cleansing the city and bringing prosperity to its people.



Seven years have passed since that promise, and the dream of a clean Accra remains distant. Filth continues to engulf the city, with heaps of refuse defiling the coastline and lagoons. The stench of decay has become an unfortunate companion to those going about their daily lives, as their government's failure to deliver on its promise leaves them despondent.



The blame for this tragic turn of events cannot be solely placed on the citizens. It is the festering corruption within the leadership that has siphoned away the funds meant for Accra's transformation.



Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, now finds herself embroiled in a scandal involving hoarded wealth discovered within her own home. The mere existence of such colossal sums of money at her residence raises suspicions and questions about the source of these funds. The perception among the majority is that this is ill-gotten wealth, a slap in the face of the very citizens she was entrusted to serve.



The monies that were meant to uplift Accra and create a clean and vibrant city have seemingly vanished into the pockets of corrupt officials, leaving the city to wallow in misery. The glaring lack of checks and balances in the country has allowed this corruption to fester unchecked. Independent government institutions that should be holding the powerful accountable appear powerless and impotent, falling under the control of the very individuals they should be investigating.



Akufo-Addo's government, which vowed to lead with integrity and transparency, has failed woefully in its campaign promise. The dream of a clean Accra has been shattered by the greed of those in power. The $43 million expenditure for dredging the Odaw River stands as a glaring testament to profligate spending and a clear case of massive corruption. The cost of the project was inflated, and the real beneficiaries were not the suffering citizens but the corrupt few.



As the citizens of Ghana grapple with the consequences of corruption, it is vital that Cecilia Abena Dapaah's resignation is not the end of the story. She must be thoroughly investigated by the office of the special prosecutor to ensure justice prevails. It is time for accountability to be upheld and for the stolen resources to be reclaimed for the betterment of the nation.



The tragic impact of corruption on Ghana's "Accra Will Be the Cleanest City in Africa" pledge goes beyond financial loss. It is measured in the lives lost due to poor sanitation and the floods that sweep away hope and dreams. The citizens deserve better. They deserve a government that stands by its promises and works tirelessly to uplift its people. Ghana must rise above the clutches of corruption, or it will continue to sink into despair.