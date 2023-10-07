From Singapore with tissues

Opinions of Saturday, 7 October 2023

Columnist: Samuel Frempong, Contributor

Dear Alfred Thompson,



I hope you are fine. I recently read an article on the GhanaWeb news portal that quoted you as suggesting that Ghanaians are ingrates in response to the recent #OccupyBoG protests.



Your statement about tissue paper being sold in Singapore while Ghanaians protest over everything caught my attention, and I wanted to take a moment to address some of the points you raised.



I saw from the comments section of your story that you have received a fair share of criticism and condemnation for your statement, and I hope that the strong reaction from the public has caused you to reconsider your words.



Firstly, Alfred, I believe it is important to acknowledge that every country has its own unique set of challenges and advantages. Comparing Ghana to Singapore solely based on the fact that people in Singapore pay for tissue papers does not provide a comprehensive understanding of the two countries' overall development and quality of life.



Using tissue papers as an example to suggest that Ghanaians should be grateful might be seen as disingenuous since it is essential to consider a broader range of factors that contribute to the overall well-being and progress of a country. Development goes beyond the availability or cost of certain products; it encompasses social, economic, and political aspects as well.



In light of this, I rather implore you to share some of the developments you witnessed during your recent visit to Singapore. This will allow us to have a more comprehensive understanding of the advancements made by the country and help foster a more constructive dialogue.



let's compare the economies of Singapore and Ghana. It's like comparing apples to oranges, my friend. Singapore has indeed made great strides in its development, and there's no denying that. They have managed to effectively allocate every dime of tax they collect, contributing to their remarkable growth and prosperity.



In Singapore, taxpayers enjoy a wide array of benefits. They have efficient public services that run smoothly, top-notch infrastructure that would make any city envious, and education and healthcare systems that are the envy of the world. These are just a few of the many perks that taxpayers can enjoy in Singapore.



I am not by this suggesting that Ghana has not seen any development under the NPP administration. But here's the thing, Alfred. Ghanaians are not fuming and protesting over taxes themselves. No, no, no. After all, we are paying the E- and COVID levies.



The protestors were rather expressing their frustration and protesting against the perceived unwise use of their hard-earned cedis. Ghanaians simply want accountability, my friend. They want to know that their money is being put to good use, not wasted without care.



It's important to remember that attempting to silence frustrated taxpayers can be a dangerous game to play. Our democracy thrives on the voices of its people, and we must respect and uphold that. So, my dear Alfred, if you don't have anything constructive to say, it's probably best to remain silent. Sometimes, silence speaks louder than words.



Your argument is overly simplistic and downright insulting to the sensibilities and sensitivities of Ghanaians. We are a proud nation with a rich history, and we deserve to be heard and respected. Even our President himself has acknowledged the hardships faced by Ghanaians, so who are you to label us ingrates?



Mr Thompson, I urge you to take a step back and reconsider your words. Engage in a meaningful conversation, listen to the concerns of the people, and let’s work towards finding solutions together.



Remember, my friend, it's not about responding to everything, but rather about understanding, empathy, and working towards a brighter future for all Ghanaians.



Thank you for your time.

Samuel Frempong

(Republic Press)