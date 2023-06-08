Friendly beef between Nana Akomea and Dr. Randy Abbey: A reflection of NPP’s biggest fear for playbacks into 2024

Opinions of Thursday, 8 June 2023

Columnist: Dr. John-Baptist Naah

The world of yesterday is not the same as the world of today. Therefore, the Ghana of yesterday is never the same as the Ghana of today. Politicians used to go away easily with cheap political or campaign talks and come back to the same voting public to ask for more votes after every 4 years when social media was non- existent or not vibrant.



Now, the story is different with the emergence of social media. Nana Akomea was conspicuously uncomfortable with the audio-visual playback of Mustafa and decided to question the host, Dr. Randy Abbey on its relevance. To many of us

out there, such playbacks are necessary! Kudos to Dr. Abbey for pointing that out to Nana Akomea on the Good Morning Ghana Show.



After the gargantuanly failed mouth-watering promises by the current NPP government, the playback of audio-visuals of politicians is key in our modern-day Ghana politics to ensure that realistic, measurable and verifiable promises are made to the people of Ghana.



You and I were there when the current president, Nana Akufo-Addo boldly said that Ghana was sitting on so much money yet Ghanaians were suffering then under former president, Mahama.



Nana Akufo-Addo also said all kinds of things including ‘try me and see’. Upon assumption of the office until now, Ghanaians are getting worse off under his administration. Playing back audio-visuals of insincere politicians is the way to go into the 2024 general elections and beyond. The media should be encouraged to do its job without fear or favor as that facilitates sustainable national development.



When it comes to the vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the least said about it the better is the outlandish pronouncements in various audio-visuals of the vice President are the main reason why he is suffering from credibility and reliability issues when it comes to him trying to lead the NPP into 2024.



Although Alan Cash did not make explosive political statements, he never stood up for the wrong policies or governance of his boss, Nana Akufo-Addo.



This is largely the reason why neither Alan Cash nor Dr. Bawumia can convince the majority of Ghanaians to vote for any of them as the President of Ghana even when any of them is selected as the NPP flagbearer to lead their Party into 2024.



Regarding Mustafa Abdul-Hamid Hamid’s audio-visual playback, he previously

animated Ghana’s situation under the erstwhile Mahama-led government, complained

terribly about it, and appealed to Ghanaians to consider the NPP then in opposition.



Mustafa Hamid should be reminded of his animated appreciation of the hardships then as compared to the excruciating hardships now under his boss, Nana Akufo-Addo. This way, he would see that things have become worst under his boss, Nana Akufo-Addo than before.



It is equally important that media be allowed to play back audio-visuals of especially the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Gabby Otchere Asare Darko, Ken Ofori-Atta, Ace Anan Ankomah, Mustafa Abdul-Hamid, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, etc. of the NPP stock who made all kinds of utterances against the former President Mahama’s regime then.



For instance, they said things on power crisis (dumsor), unbridled borrowing, nepotism, galamsey menace, IMF bailout, etc. under the erstwhile regime under former president, Mahama as unacceptable and described him as an incompetent leader. This was done to appeal to Ghanaians to give them a chance to make things better for Ghanaians.



However, what are experiencing now is largely excruciating hardships and hopelessness among the teeming youth of Ghana making it difficult for them to have meaningful adulthood and secure their future.



It is a fair call for audio-visuals of these politicians to be played to enable Ghanaians to make informed decisions as we go into the 2024 general elections. The media owes it a duty to Ghanaians and it should do its part as expected.



The NPP’s biggest fear going into the 2024 generation elections is the playback of the audio- visuals captured when they were in opposition. Now that the governing NPP is performing so abysmally under this regime, they are hardly getting viable messages for 2024 since they are being badly exposed by the reality on the ground now.