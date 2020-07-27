Opinions of Monday, 27 July 2020

Columnist: Kwaku Boateng

Freddie Blay’s unguarded double standard vituperation must be condemned

Freddie Blay, NPP National Chairman

NPP National Chairman Freddie Blay must be ashamed of himself as an elderly person.



His call for the National Communications Officer of the opposition NDC, Mr Sammy Gyamfi to be cautioned is misplaced and highly preposterous.



As a Senior Lawyer in this country, he never saw, read or heard that his NPP hooligans entered an active Court with sitting Judges chased out? He had no voice then?



As NPP National Chairman, he saw nothing wrong with his NPP hoodlums and criminals clothed in security uniforms with guns to molest and beat up innocent Voters at Ayawaso West. Was he a blind patient at the time?



As NPP National Chairman, he never heard or read that his NPP party hooligans with guns and other implements stabbed and killed an innocent soul in Banda. Or he had travelled to visit his sweetheart Gina Blay in Germany?



As NPP National Chairman and Senior Lawyer in this country, he was bold to approve, support, sanction and congratulate the dishonourable MP for Awutu- Hawa Koomson, for her reckless, uncultured and primitive behaviour in Kasoa.



As NPP National Chairman, Hawa Koomson firing gunshots unprovoked in a large gathering does not qualify as scare mongering and tension building. What kind of Lawyer is Freddy Blay?.



As NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay saw nothing wrong with his NPP hoodlums assaulting his colleague sitting MP of Asutifi South – Hon Collins Dauda. That does not constitute tension building in his estimation.



Freddie Blay’s behaviour as a senior citizen of Ghana is non-exemplary and subversive.



He should spare us his hypocrisy with the thought that Ghanaians are fools.



He and his NPP party leadership think all other people living in this country do not qualify to be called Ghanaians as they have demonstrated that in every action of theirs and are now using the Electoral Commission to actualize it.

It’s high time Freddy Blay keeps quite to allow discerning Ghanaians to live in peace and make their decision on December 7th, 2020.



For Ghanaians, time will tell and God’s time is the best.



He must know that there is time for everything. A time to be born and a time to die. A time to wield political power absolutely and a time to suffer for all atrocities.



Yours true Citizen.



Kwaku Boateng.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.