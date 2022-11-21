Foreign investments are being hampered by Kyei Mensah-Bonsu's deceptive political role in parliament

Opinions of Monday, 21 November 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

I need to inform Mr. Kyei Mensah-Bonsu that his roles in the country's politics are rife with deceptions, lies, and dishonesty and are hurting elements that are worsening the already dire state of the Ghanaian economy, as the current majority leader in the Ghanaian Parliament and the Minister Designate for Parliamentary Affairs.



The mistakes the politician is doing, in trying to support his party, are impeding investment in the nation. This article will give the details.



Mr. Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has participated in numerous government affairs, in the past months, which have worsened the economic problems plaguing Ghana and led to the country's decline. Inadvertently, his actions are discouraging foreign investment, since investors don't feel secure investing in the country.



The majority of parliamentarians have shown nothing but pure deception in parliament and the majority leader is included. Unfortunately, he keeps making the same mistakes because he believes it is right to protect his party's already ruined integrity.



This is my second article about the majority leader. The first one was "Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Your Own Words Have Come Back To Haunt You," which was published on December 22, 2019. In that article, according to him "Mahama can never win the election with the new voters' register."



I take the time to observe and research the activities of politicians, and when I find that they are not acting appropriately, I write about them to express my opinion regarding their contributions to Ghanaian politics. I'll explain how Mr. Kyei Mensah-Bonsu's actions are harming foreign investment in the nation.



When Akufo Addo was elected president, I was aware that Ghana would not advance with a leader like him because I didn't see anything in him that suggested he would be anything other than a leader who would let Ghanaians suffer. I was right; he began by renaming institutions that had already been constructed and altering Ghana's history to fit his neglected and forgotten family history.



When the nation needs to create jobs, no prudent leader would even think of building a cathedral, but that was Akufo Addo's initial plan.



If there are thousands of employment available for the people in Ghana, taxes alone will progress the nation if the politicians don't steal them as they do currently. Akufo Addo imposed the E-Levy on the population because there aren't enough jobs in Ghana and he's scrambling to gather money to close the massive financial hole that corruption has left behind.



The majority of Ghanaians today don't want to hear Akufo Addo's name mentioned, let alone see his face, but the truth is Kyei Mensah-Bonsu supported the implementation of the imposition of the E-Levy on the people.



The parliamentarian performance of Mr. Kyei Mensah has been poor, as the approved bogus -Levy failed and destroyed the people's jobs, leaving their lives unbearably wretched and dismal. Surprisingly, he keeps making the same mistakes without even the slightest awareness that everything that occurs in Ghana, including what happens in the parliament, is watched by other foreign nations and the ambassadors who represent those countries in Ghana.



I've already stated that each of these foreign ambassadors to Ghana is more powerful than Nana Akufo Addo, the country's president. Simply by warning their citizens not to invest in Ghana because it is a corrupt nation where no one takes responsibility, they can completely turn the country around. You can agree with me that investments have drastically decreased under the NPP administration due to rampant corruption at the ports, a lack of security, and an increase in crime.



Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, you ought to be intelligent enough to understand this. All of you, together with other NPP politicians, requested the resignation of Ken Ofori-Atta, the current finance minister, just a few days ago. The finance minister had often postponed going before the parliament since he is aware that it is challenging to account for the money used in the country.



When banks only require GHC 9 million to survive, there is no sane finance minister who will oversee their liquidation with GHC 27 million.



Despite your efforts by dismissing Ken Ofori-Atta from his position and to win back Ghanaians' lost confidence in the NPP government, you have let them down once more by declaring that "Ken Ofori-Atta's responses at the censure committee hearing were satisfactory." Who is going to take Ghanaian politicians or you seriously? Your actions show how crooked you are, therefore even if I were a Ghanaian living abroad and wanted to invest in Ghana, I wouldn't do it, let alone a foreign investor.



The survival of the politicians and their political parties is the primary focus of Ghanaian politics, hence the bulk of politicians lack the mental capacity to think critically. The NPP politicians would assume responsibility for not repeating past mistakes if they are truly working hard for the people. Instead, you blame Mahama, COVID-19, or the Russian-Ukrainian War for your mistakes and stupidity.



You don't have to reside in a developed country, Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, to comprehend that what is taking place in Ghana is not politics for the benefit of the populace but rather politics for the survival of the party and its politicians. Ghana's decline is due to Ken Ofori-Atta, a political thug who hails from a long line of political tribal bigots. Your stomach will eventually pay for the things you are defending.



Kyei Mensah-Bonsu would undoubtedly spend time in jail alongside other politicians, including President Nana Akufo Addo if the Supreme Hig Court is truly doing its duty and permits an investigation into Ken Ofori-Atta’s financial dealings. Even if gold, diamonds, or oil, are discovered in every region of Ghana, the people would still suffer because politicians won't let the truth also prevail in the politics of the nation.



Many Ghanaians want the finance minister to step down, but if they are wise, they will realize that in addition to Ken Ofori-Atta, Nana Akufo Addo, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Amoako Atta, Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and others like Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, must also step down because they are wasting Ghana's valuable resources without providing anything in return to help the country develop.