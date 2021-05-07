Opinions of Friday, 7 May 2021

Eric Amoah-Dodd

The current economy of this world is in disarray everywhere and times are very hard in all aspect of life. Times have changed drastically and bad for all of us be it the rich and developed world and the very poor nations.



Countries that had solid developmental projects outlined in 2019 to be carried out in 2020 and 2021 had to let go those plans and figure out how to handle the devastating effects and impacts COVID-19 has left on the various economies. This is what my good friend PAUL ADOMAKO OTCHERE of Metro TV program in Ghana calls it COVID ECONOMICS.



The UK and the USA are borrowing at a rate that has never happened in the history of the world. Unemployed individuals are very high in these two big nations as high as 4.9% and 6.0% in UK and USA respectively.



Poverty rate continues to surge high these two countries not mentioning countries like Italy, France, Spain, Belgium, Russia etc. With all these around the big economies in the world who are among the G7 and so on: the question that comes to mind is how is Africa my beloved continent going to withstand these times of COVID-19 era?



Suddenly, I heard a pastor in Ghana; a country which part of the African continent whose brother gifted him a state building as to be used as a church admonishing the president of the republic to FIX THE NATION. This admonishing from the pastor would have been genuine if it's coming from my mother who is in a village in the central region of Ghana but not one whose brother was looting the state properties too.



Then one actress also held onto this so-called “FIX THE NATION” on Twitter.



Then the question comes to mind again what is wrong with these people? Do they actually know what is going around the world or they are not living under this same planet?



On my part as a citizen living abroad; in Italy and UK to be precise; Ghana as a country has really done marvellously well in this COVID-19 era. Ghana has been highly praised in the international community among the top ten countries which have handled the COVID-19 so well and continue to do so as it happens. With this in my mind, I stand proud as a Ghanaian whenever I hear the name my country is mentioned in the world news for its great works done.



Though there is still a lot to be done as a country, this is not the time to mount pressure on the government of Ghana to fulfil all the manifesto promises. I would have called on the government of Ghana to do what he promised if times are the same as in 2012 to 2018. But times have changed, and all the big economies are suffering let alone my beloved country GHANA.



As citizens, at least we have to praise the government for great work done and ask for wisdom on his behalf to do more in this messed-up situation of COVID-19.