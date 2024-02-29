Final NPP’s SONA: Akufo-Addo can’t still wake up from his economic wet dream and self-harm

Opinions of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Columnist: Iddrisu Abdul Hakeem

Fellow Ghanaians, apparently, someone needs to do Ghana a favor by gently slapping the butt of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, to wake up from its irresponsible and unrepentant wet dream of economic mismanagement.



It's quite painful, shameful, and outright wickedness that, although Ghanaians are literally living in dungeons and gulags of searing torture of economic mess, some supposed true and good citizens of our nation are actually beating the TomTom harder and harder for the continuation of the current punishment, doom, and gloomy economic situation.



Without gainsay, the silent and secret but painful tears of Ghanaians shall not go in vain! The blood of all innocent Ghanaians who perished or committed suicide due to this economic mess shall fertilize and water the seed of change of leadership in the country.



In lamenting what he describes as "this zombie Tory government" Stewart Lee lampoons the Conservative government of the United Kingdom for its lack of commitment to protecting clean water bodies from dumping raw sewage of human excrement directly into rivers and seas.



Lee sarcastically and satirically questions the feeling of a typical Conservative MP if a load of such human excrement such as that has been finding its way into water bodies of Britain were to be tipped over any of the Conservative MPs while they were having sex.



Fellow Ghanaians, what if Dr. Bawumia or Akufo Addo were to face the daily starvation, deprivation, drudgery, and misery the masses of Ghana are going through, would they have the effrontery to insist on leading Ghana?



What if Ghana were former president Kufuor’s company and Nana Akomea was mismanaging it like Dr. Bawumia has done to Ghana, would he be considered as a disgrace to what he stands for as a matter of his personal principle?



Thank God Akufo-Addo and his conscienceless entourage are far removed, thick-insulated, and far placed above the grip of this brutal hunger sweeping across the country. I heard recently that Samira Bawumia's personal make-up studio alone is richer than any famous company in the country, and her outfit to any state function is costlier than feeding ten average Zongo homes.



It’s rather unfortunate that the Zongo are suffering the most excruciating and brutal weight of economic disaster at a time when one of their own is neck deep in the cause of their agony. Of course, it’s not only the Zongos; the entire country is in this broken-glass state of economic doldrums. Clearly, this is the result of evil and divinely disapproving leaders at the helm. As a student of religion, one thing I’ve realized puzzling many secular religious scholars has been whether God can punish a nation because of their leaders or not.



Without any reservation and exception, the answer is a resounding yes: God does hold an entire nation or community responsible as a result of the person (s) leading them. Both religions of Islam and Christianity have attested to this

reality. That, for some reason, God can subject a whole nation to a particular punishment because of those in charge.



In Exodus 22:22, for example, God forbids the mistreatment of widows and fatherless children. In Psalm 10:14, David cries to God saying, "It is You the helpless commits himself, and You have been the helper of the fatherless". Again, the same Book of Psalm, in 68:5, proclaims: "He is father of the fatherless and protector of widows!".



However, despite the compassion of God, as a result of criminal and corrupt leaders, this same merciful God can become belligerent and unkind toward even these most vulnerable groups of people He is their only hope and protector. For Isaiah states that, in the Book of Isaiah 9:17, “in the wake of corrupt

leadership, God has no compassion for the widows, the fatherless, and the helpless who often commits themselves to.”



Thus, thieving and "Kalebule" leadership have a huge negative impact on a nation because God punishes the whole community including women, children, and the vulnerable. The holy Qur'an has also admonished against awakening sedition, for it consumes an entire community of people in its wake. (This is what I believe might have occasioned the Israel-Hamas war and God has seemingly refused to come to their aid. October 7 had awakened sedition so it's consuming everyone including women, children, and the vulnerable).



With one's thinking cap now on, it doesn't take the scientific method or even rocket science to appreciate who bad leaders are. Any leader who can do just anything to be a leader would do just anything to stay in the post. Very soon God would expose the NPP and Akufo Addo for all Ghanaians to see how they used “Dumsor” to sabotage the Mahama administration to come to power.



It’s why the recent intermittent power outages are occurring. Ghanaians would be highly flabbergasted to realize there’s really nothing wrong with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG). They simply put it off and on risking sophisticated gadgets of citizens as a gentle reminder of the Mahama days. Thanks to our laid-back attitude; nobody investigates the causes of power outages. We accept what they tell us even if there is no evidence to back their claims.



If this allegation is true, which we would soon find out when God finally exposes the government on that, why on earth would politicians harm their nation and people in this cruel way to govern? Only God knows the number of businesses that had collapsed during those days of opposition-created power outages (DUMSOR). That’s what the government has begun again. This time around, they put the power off for an hour or half an hour and put it back on to demonstrate how they are capable of handling the electricity situation in Ghana. May God expose them for all to see.



Unless you are living under a rock, with such a mindset and record by a government and a political party, nobody needs a soothsayer to declare the current NPP government as one of such evil leaders or government. The bad news then is that any person or party that wants to lead people at all cost, like Akufo Addo’s maniacal ambition to lead and stay in power even if it means hurting the very people he or she wants to lead, has an opposite motive of good leadership.



Such a leader would certainly be ready to compromise honesty, integrity, justice, compassion, and truthfulness in gaining and maintaining his grip on leadership. Any leadership that is devoid of these qualities is certainly going to lead the people with an iron fist. Corruption, manipulation, cronyism,

nepotism, wickedness, and lack of regard for the pain of citizens, are going to be the stock in trade of such a government. As Isaiah 9:17 says, when any human government is characterized by these ungodly qualities, it naturally invokes and triggers divine wrath, curses, and punishment upon that nation. This is

probably part of divine wisdom to incite violence against the leaders by the masses when living becomes as hell as we have it today in Ghana.



The wickedness, lack of compassion, deceit, criminality, lack of integrity, and trustworthiness of such unfortunate and accursed leaders come to bear at that point of hell of the communities and nations they lead, when they refuse to step down. Every good leader knows when to be at the service of the people, and when to give back the space, office, and leadership of the people. One classic example was Nelson Mandela who was a shoo-in political personality after becoming the first president of South Africa. But Mandela decided to step down and subsequently retired from the public space to allay the fears of all those who thought he could avenge his 27 years imprisonment, and the apartheid South Africa.



Good leadership. And many other leaders who were not in power for their selfish gains, have at some point, decided to willingly hand the baton to another

leader. The most recent courage of such leadership was demonstrated by the 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, who chose to hand the baton of leadership despite the admiration and love she commanded as prime minister in an election year. In her resignation speech, Arden said, "I am not leaving because it was hard. Had that been the case I probably would have departed two months into the job. I am leaving because with such a privileged role, comes responsibility, the responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead, and also when you are not.”



RESPONSIBILITY to know when to lead and when to let the citizens breathe!

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister, also chose to step down for another citizen to try when she realized there was a need to do so. She said, "Since the very first moment in the job, I have believed that part of serving well would be to know, almost instinctively, when the time is right to make way for someone else. And when that time came, to have the courage to do so, even if many across the country, and in my party, might feel it too soon. In my head and my heart, I know that the time is now. That it is right for me, for my party, and for the country.”



That's right, you heard her loud and clear. She chose to step down because that was right for her, for her party, and her COUNTRY. Scotland never became this hell we are basking in when she thought that the way to assuage the panic and concerns of her fellow citizens was to step aside for a fresh breath

of leadership. The crippling hunger and naked suffering Ghanaians are going through never hit Scotland. Perhaps, the UK, as our former colonial masters, is the most classic example as far as this good leadership trait of knowing when to step down, has been highly demonstrated!



Great Britain had had five different prime ministers in just six years starting with David Cameron on the issue of Brexit. When the good people of Britain chose to get out of the European Union (EU), the then prime minister, David Cameron thought the British had taken the matter rather too far, so he decided to resign in shock! Then, the British second-ever lady prime minister, after Margaret Thatcher, Theresa May, occupied the vacancy. But after several failed attempts to get Britain out of the EU, she bowed out gracefully and resigned. The way was paved for the energetic Boris Johnson to take the baton from May.



But the Partygate scandal forced him to resign amidst throwing unnecessary toddler tantrums. The Partygate scandal was Boris Johnson's breach of a simple Covid-19 gathering protocol! Are Ghanaians paying attention here? Boris Johnson resigned from his role as prime minister of the UK because the Covid-19 protocols prohibiting gatherings what he breached and was forced to step

down. Our shameful leaders here in Ghana didn't only breach their own COVID-19 protocols, unprincipled Akufo-Addo insisted Ghanaians must as well breach those protocols by queueing up to register for Ghana Card and Voter ID cards as a smarter way to rig the 2020 general elections amidst the coronavirus pandemic! And he was successful with the magic justice delivered by the now “Supreme Cult of injustice”.



Boris Johnson was fined for breaching his own Covid-19 protocols and stepped down as prime minister because of that single action. Liz Truss then took over with sugarcoated and mouthwatering promises of economic growth and growth

only. Her tenure however turned sour and snowballed into a humiliating eye-watering economic disappointment. In just 45 days she came back to resign because her government achieved rather the opposite of all that she had promised! Thereby making her the shortest-serving prime minister in the

history of the UK with only 45 days in office.



In Liz Truss's resignation speech, she admitted that she took over the baton with "a vision for a low-tax, high-growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit”. But when it became apparent to her that this vision was a mere phantom and can't be achieved, she said, "I recognise that, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative party (Prime Minister).

Fellow Ghanaians, you have recognized that, for each of these leaders, when they realized they couldn't deliver the mandate on which they were elected, they chose to resign rather than stay in office and mimic the proverbial ostrich by burying their heads in the sand! To save themselves the shame! Something our kleptocrats cannot do here in Ghana. The Cedi which was 3.4 to the dollar is now hovering an average of 15 Cedis today. Borrowing has ballooned beyond our imagination; Taxes have increased and transformed into digital robbery in Ghana. Corruption has been simply legalized under Akufo Addo. In short, Akufo Addo and Bawumia didn’t deliver on their mandate. Shame!



The Dagomba people have a saying that, "short, or brief, or momentary embarrassments are far better than dragged and prolonged embarrassments" And any wise person who has a sense of shame would in any situation opt for the momentary embarrassments instead. All of these leaders and others who have

stepped down having realized a dramatic twist of the mandate they were to deliver, opted for momentary shame than to be shamed the rest of their lives.



Now, let us come back to our homeland Ghana where an eighty-something year shameless criminal is still holding us and our economy by the windpipe and oesophagus! Bawumia and Akufo-Addo have simply opted for the overdue and prolonged or dragged embarrassment. Unless Ghanaians are as dishonest as the Akufo-Addo government, it's crystal clear, that Akufo-Addo has been a spectacular failure and has been unable to deliver the mandate on which he was “elected”. Yet he is never ready to step down. Instead, he has been scheming to continually foist this economic disaster upon Ghanaians.



Obviously, this can't be good leadership neither is it about what many soulless criminals in the government want us to believe: it's birth pangs that would soon give way for a bouncing baby boy or girl. Those who still follow our political experimentation in recent times may quickly appreciate why Akufo-Addo and his criminal cartel gang and political drug lords and barons, have decided to hold on to power and even have the barefaced mendacity to continue beyond their second term in spite of the litany of woes and torrential tears of Ghanaians due to an unprecedented mismanagement of our economy. Well, the president's latest and final reshuffle speaks volumes of why such a gerontocrat still wants to hold on to power. The infamous and embattled finance minister, Ken Ofori Atta, who must have been relieved of his post long ago if Ghana were any serious country, was basically reassigned as finance minister, again.



For the first time in the history of our multi-party democracy, Ghana has been shocked to the marrow by two ministers of finance: one as a domestic finance minister and the other as “Whatever Finance Minister! I heard the president referred to it as private and IMF Finance minister. Of course, this is a matter of semantics. You can also refer to the latter as "money laundering" and "loot caretaker or protector" minister, or you may refer to that finance ministry as "government officials" international bank accounts and finance protection ministry! So, basically, someone like President Akufo-Addo still wants to hold on to power for the protection of his loot. Any new finance minister whose integrity can still be put together may be capable of blowing off the cover of godforsaken thievery and corruption the ministry has perpetrated against Ghanaians. It is the same reason why Akufo Addo has vowed to make Dr. Bawumia the next president in order to cover his giant footprints of thefts and corruption. Such a job needs a PPP (puppet and pawn president). Someone who is a fundamentalist in his boot and ass-licking of others; a genuflecting cockroach and yesman! And Dr. Bawumia is suitable for that job.



Surely, someone like Alan Kyaremanten or the outlandish lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong, can't be manipulated by the president like that as president let alone when he becomes politically late! That's what accounts for the favoritism by the president towards the "vice" or crime "assistant president" the Walewale Adam Smith. Let Ghanaians understand that, the paralyzing hunger today is just the tip of the iceberg. God shall call back and withhold His rain should Dr. Bawumia be forced upon us. He and Akufo-Addo must go for confession of their sins.

Fellow Ghanaians, Dr. Bawumia now admits, in his last address to the nation, to the effect that, his vision is quite different from that of the president's. After almost eight years of serving as chairman of Ghana's Economic Management Team, and Vice President of the nation, Dr. Bawumia seeks to somewhat convince Ghanaians that though he has been part of the government, he absolutely has no input in it, seeking to distance himself from the unprecedented mess the government has created!



What an April Fool’s Day joke! Fundamentally, Dr. Bawumia is alluding to the fact that he was bamboozled into managing an economy with colossal and devastating failure and impact he was fully aware of but for some lunatic or

incompetent reasons decided to pander to the whims and caprices of his employers, and Ghanaians should let him lead as a trotro mate. Any bus conductor who assists his driver in making wrong negotiations corners and disobeying traffic lights, can’t be trusted if the driver cannot get the passengers to the desired destination.



Fellow Ghanaians, if such a man who could easily give in to bad economic policies just to maintain his paycheck as Veep, is not a disgrace to the people who put him there, what is he to them? Maybe a failure. With Dr. Bawumia's refusal to step down having failed to deliver the mandate on which he was selected, and rather supported economic policies that eventually brought Ghana to its knees which he is today distancing himself from, the man is not only a failure and disgrace to the north, he's a disgrace to the Muslim community for betraying his oath of the Holy Qur'an, for betraying the trust and fate of Ghanaians in him to serve as the second in command in the service of the country. Dr. Bawumia is a disgrace and a failure to the intellectual community. Let someone wake him up from his economic wet dream. This must be the end of his expensive prank on the nation. In Sha Allah, I Shall Return.