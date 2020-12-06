Opinions of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Columnist: Nana Adjoa Adobea Asante

Fellow Ghanaian youth

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

I hope this letter finds us all well. It has been almost four years since our nation’s hope was restored. We had, at that time, lost our enthusiasm as future leaders of our great nation Ghana due to the neglect and utter disregard for our needs by the then NDC government led by Mr. Mahama. Our dreams were truncated and our aspirations tunneled down the drain. We had nowhere to turn to, but HOPE came our way, HOPE in the person of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Today, we are faced with yet another election, yet another time to choose who will champion the fortunes of this great nation. We have the unique opportunity of placing and keeping Ghana on the trajectory she is on. For many of us like myself, our nation is our future and the protection of that future rests with us. No nation can develop without the empowerment of its youth and Ghana is no different.



The various social intervention programmes instituted by the NPP government is testament to its desire to see a nation with its youth affecting policies and programmes.



Our dreams as young people of this country, has led to numerous achievements hinged on the leadership, decisiveness and vision of Nana Akufo-Addo. For a young woman like me, who was just 27 years old at the time of my appointment as Ag. Director of the National Folklore Board (NFB), the trust reposed in me by His Excellency confirmed his belief in the youth and passion for the gender agenda. He has not quivered in his quest to ensure equal opportunities for all, regardless of gender, creed or association. His love and service to country is admirable!



Fellow Ghanaian youth, because of Free SHS, our brothers and sisters who would have been left outside the walls of senior high schools have gained access to free and quality education. Education for H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, is an important contributing factor to the development of the youth and the nation as a whole.



Some years back, our teeming youth were on the streets bemoaning the lack of jobs in the country and the mismanagement of the economy which led to the stifling of businesses and enterprises. Today, under the leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo, NABCO has been established as one strategy to help curb the unemployment rate in the country. Local businesses under this current government have thrived and it is not surprising that Ghanaian women rank among the top three in entrepreneurship in the world. Without a conducive business environment, these would not have been possible.



Today, we also remember the many farmers and farmhands who through planting for food and jobs, have found sustainability in their income and are now capable of providing for their family. Through this same initiative, Ghana is now a net exporter of food products. The Planting For Food and Jobs policy has also resulted in an increase in our nation’s buffer stock and a conscious effort to provide quality food products.



Who we vote for on December 7, will reflect our aspirations as a people. Let us remember our brothers and sisters whom without Free SHS would not have had access to senior high school education; let us remember our friends who have benefited from the NABCO initiative; let us remember our farmers whom through the planting for food and jobs initiative have seen sustainability in their income and farming processes; let us remember our women who have been inspired to do more; let us remember generations yet unborn. If the thought of abstaining from voting ever crossed your mind, please remember the millions of Ghanaian children whose education may be truncated and be left to loiter on our streets, in the unlikely situation that the Free SHS Champion does not get the opportunity to continue his good works.



This is our time and chance to keep and protect our gains made as a people. This is our time, this is our moment, this is our call to join the movement, for 1GoodTermDeservesAnother. I shall VOTE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President come December, 7. Our nation’s future rests with us, do not be left out. Your vote is your biggest gift to Mother Ghana. VOTE NUMBER 1.

