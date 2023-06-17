Feeling vindicated by the power of my voice

Opinions of Saturday, 17 June 2023

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

Have I not repeatedly claim in my write-ups to be the voice for the voiceless? Have I not lived the life of justice; speaking for the oppressed as are found in the land, especially, the locality, of my birth?



I don’t only feel vindicated by a video but encouraged to live a life of justice, always fighting for the collective interests of society rather than my selfish parochial desires.



The optimisation of my joy on earth lies in the collective prosperity of society, where every individual is treated fairly, impartially, properly and reasonably by the law and those that seek to deliver justice.



In my daily practical life, those who interact with me and know me very well will bear me out that I care about people regardless of their age, ethnicity and sex. I see myself in them and see them in me hence treating them as I will love to have them treat me.



Yes, that is the indisputable character of Rockson Adofo, the proud and fearless son of Kumawu/Asiampa soil.



Why do you think he claims to be fearless, proud and no-nonsense person if it were not for standing tall to defend the defenceless or speak for the voiceless despite any dangers or risks to life involved?



In the face of the rampant abuses of power in Ghana by our politicians, traditional heads and the highly educated ones, if we could, let our voice be heard in a manner pursuant to justice.



I pity those who question the essence of my actions of standing resolutely firm to seeking justice for my downtrodden countrymen and women. The fact that it is taking long for my actions to bear fruits does not mean that I have taken to the wrong course of action. No and no!



Let the power of our voice be heard all the time. Nevertheless, it should not be in the manner of the insane partisanship and political and tribal polarisation as in conspicuous manifestation in Ghana.



We have to be one another’s keeper. That is all what Martin Niemöller require of you and I to better live a life that enhances the collective prosperity of people and country.



I hope unconstrained paths will be created for the voices for the voiceless to be heard to effect positive changes in the Ghanaian society for the wellbeing of all.