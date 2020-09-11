Opinions of Friday, 11 September 2020

Feature: 3 differences between artist manager and A&R

CEO of Music in Business Academy, Godwin Tom

The lines between the various personnel in the management team of an artist are usually blurred. Being an artist manager is entirely different from A&R.



The role of an artist manager is the professional representative and advisor for a musician or band while artists and repertoire (A&R) is the division of a record label or music publishing company that is responsible for talent scouting and overseeing the artistic development of recording artists (singers, instrumentalists, bands, and so on) and songwriters.



Knowing each portfolio and its associated responsibilities help a great deal with execution. Here are some three main differences between an Artist manager and A&R.



First, an artist manager’s primary duty is to create opportunities. While the entry-level artist and repertoire people may work to actively scout talent, attending shows, listening to demo discs, and reading the industry press on new artists.



Secondly, Artist managers make decisions the artist doesn’t want to make while as the A&R will be at the managerial level and may have the power to make a decision about whether or not to sign a new artist (in some organization).



Finally, the artist manager makes countless of sales calls and pitches, negotiating contracts and relentlessly pursuing opportunities – even when the odds are slim. A&R, on the other hand, the artist and repertoire works to negotiate the deal between the label and the musicians.



These are but few differences anyone in Music business should absolutely have at their fingertips, which is where the Music Business Academy comes in.



The Music Business Academy's on-going online master class for Africa is dedicated to developing and training a more informed and employable work force for Africa's music and entertainment industry.



The training sessions have been divided into three modules: Management and AnR, Music and the Law, and Brand and Music Marketing across months September, October and November respectively.



Explaining the on going first module: Management and AnR, the CEO of the Music in Business Academy, Godwin Tom, commented that



"For Management and AnR, the conversation we are having is teaching people what is the work of a manager or the management team and what is the job of an AnR. As a manager or an AnR how do you earn, how do you eat, what do AnR charge for work when they work with an artist, what is the difference between a manager and an AnR but they are two. "



Mr. Godwin Tom expatiated that:



"It is basically helping the artist o understand what to expect from different people. But it also teaches people about the business; because there are people in management that think are AnR and people who are AnR that think are managers but they are two different roles."



