Fear Allah

Opinions of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi

Will you not flee from your devilish deeds and return to the right path? Until we become conscious of God, serving Him will not look like a rocket science.



Alas, fasting transposes the mind to its innate obligation — that’s the willingness to submit wholly to Allah. Thus, in this month alone, leaning on Him comes naturally. Believers treat themselves with truth and, wash traces of falsehood from their veins. They go by what is accepted and refrain from offensive acts.



It’s expected that this “new us” would not be laid to rest after Ramadan. We need to keep it alive. And we can only keep to this roadmap when we increase in our level of God consciousness. That is, we paying rapt attention to the relationship we have with Him. If we claim to love him like we do our kindred, we must treat everyday like ‘Ramadan’. And be that agile in the service of God. For His worship is the primary objective of our existence.



However, some see themselves as vicegerents— that they’re custodians of creation. So, they keep to drinking, eating, and mating without giving the Creator His due right. “For I (Allah) didn’t create mankind and jinn, except they worship me.” (Quran 51:56).



The verse tells us that we were birthed into this world not for anything but to be servants of the Lord. So don’t consider yourself bulky to submit. You are nothing. Be humble. Though the worship of God isn’t made compulsory on you, the moment you bond yourself with good, in following God’s statutes, you become like or better than the angels.



And never forget what Proverbs 9:10 says; that “The fear of God is the beginning of wisdom.”