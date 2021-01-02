Opinions of Saturday, 2 January 2021

Columnist: Dr. John Tetteh

False prophecies and corrupt leaders in Ghana will be held accountable

File photo

In response to the various prophecies published as we have entered the New Year of 2021 and the ongoing political and leadership struggles of our dear mother land Ghana, let us all take guidance from the good book.



The people of Ghana should be reminded that false prophecies and threats by so called “men of God” should not scare any citizen. Corrupt leaders will be exposed and severely disgraced and punished. “Priests”, “prophets” and “leaders” will be subdued by the Almighty God.



No further comment. This is what the good book have said.



“A horrible and shocking thing has happened in the land: *The prophets prophesy lies, the priests rule by their own authority, and my people love it this way.* But what will you do in the end?



*Jeremiah 5:30?-?31*?



*“From the least to the greatest, all are greedy for gain; prophets and priests alike, all practice deceit.* They dress the wound of my people as though it were not serious. *‘Peace, peace,’ they say, when there is no peace. Are they ashamed of their detestable conduct? No, they have no shame at all; they do not even know how to blush*. So they will fall among the fallen; they will be brought down when I punish them,” says the Lord .



*Jeremiah 6:13?-?15* ?



Then the Lord said to me, *“The prophets are prophesying lies in my name. I have not sent them or appointed them or spoken to them. They are prophesying to you false visions, divinations, idolatries and the delusions of their own minds.* Therefore this is what the Lord says about the prophets who are prophesying in my name: I did not send them, yet they are saying, ‘No sword or famine will touch this land.’ Those same prophets will perish by sword and famine.



*Jeremiah 14:14?-?15 NIV*?



I said, “*Listen, you leaders of Israel! You are supposed to know right from wrong, but you are the very ones who hate good and love evil. You skin my people alive and tear the flesh from their bones. Yes, you eat my people’s flesh, strip off their skin, and break their bones. You chop them up like meat for the cooking pot. Then you beg the Lord for help in times of trouble!* Do you really expect him to answer? After all the evil you have done, he won’t even look at you!” This is what the Lord says: “*You false prophets are leading my people astray! You promise peace for those who give you food, but you declare war on those who refuse to feed you.* Now the night will close around you, cutting off all your visions. *Darkness will cover you, putting an end to your predictions.* The sun will set for you prophets, and your day will come to an end. Then you seers will be put to shame, and you fortune-tellers will be disgraced. And you will cover your faces because there is no answer from God.” But as for me, I am filled with power— with the Spirit of the Lord . I am filled with justice and strength to boldly declare Israel’s sin and rebellion. *Listen to me, you leaders of Israel! You hate justice and twist all that is right. You are building Jerusalem on a foundation of murder and corruption. You rulers make decisions based on bribes; you priests teach God’s laws only for a price; you prophets won’t prophesy unless you are paid. Yet all of you claim to depend on the Lord* . “No harm can come to us,” you say, “for the Lord is here among us.” Because of you, Mount Zion will be plowed like an open field; Jerusalem will be reduced to ruins! A thicket will grow on the heights where the Temple now stands.



*Micah 3:1?-?12 NLT*?



God Bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong.

Thank you. Happy New Year!

