Opinions of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Columnist: Vera Abrafi Kore

The choice of a career is a critical aspect of an individual's life, with far-reaching effects on both personal well-being and societal development. It is influenced by a combination of personal goals, passion, and societal expectations.



This article explores the factors contributing to professional failures in Ghanaian society and emphasizes the importance of aligning one's career with personal values and aspirations.



Parental and societal influence:



In Ghanaian society, it is common for parents to wield significant influence over their children's career choices. Many individuals end up pursuing professions dictated by their parents rather than their aspirations. This lack of autonomy in choosing a career often leads to dissatisfaction and eventual failure in the chosen profession.



Limited freewill in career decision-making:



Ghanaian children often have limited freedom to make their own career decisions. Parents frequently disregard the need for their children's input in shaping their future. Consequently, individuals may find themselves in careers that do not align with their passions and ambitions, ultimately resulting in dissatisfaction and underperformance.



Economic factors:



Economic challenges, such as poverty and poor academic performance, can force individuals into career paths they did not originally intend to pursue. For instance, when a child fails to meet the qualifications for a university education, they may be compelled to opt for alternative career paths that do not resonate with their interests and goals.



The importance of passion:



Passion and inner satisfaction are integral to success in any profession. A career chosen based solely on external pressures or economic necessity is less likely to lead to excellent results. Individuals must align their career choices with their genuine interests and ambitions.



Ghana's coordinated program:



The Ghanaian government's Coordinated Program aims to create opportunities for all citizens, safeguard the environment, deepen governance, and enhance public accountability. This program underscores the importance of providing equitable access to quality education and essential resources to reduce disparities in career opportunities.



Personality and preference:



One of the timeless factors to consider when choosing a career is personal values. Individuals should evaluate whether their chosen profession aligns with their core values. For example, a commitment to truth and justice is well-suited to the legal profession, while a desire to help those in need aligns with careers in medicine or social work.



Conclusion:



In Ghanaian society, the influence of parental and societal expectations, limited free will in career decision-making, economic factors, and the absence of passion often contribute to professional failures. To address these issues, individuals should prioritize aligning their career choices with their values and aspirations.



The government's coordinated program aims to create a more equitable and opportunity-rich environment for all Ghanaians, emphasizing the importance of better education and resource access. Ultimately, making a career choice that resonates with personal values is essential for achieving fulfillment and success.