Opinions of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Columnist: CSTN, Contributor

Extend free electricity and water for the next six months for needy households

File photo of ECG prepaid meter

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought untold hardships to the entire world. Third World countries have suffered a lot and are still feeling the heat in the area of socio-economic and health development.



This has resulted in businesses collapsing, workers losing their jobs, and family heads struggling to put food on the table.



We believe that the above challenges raised might have touched and informed the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, a caring President to announce free three (3) months electricity and water for a particular category of households.



We applaud this splendid initiative and we say AYEKOO. However, these beneficiaries are to start paying for electricity and water from July 2020, even though the hardship is still mounting and making life very, very unbearable.



It is in view of this that we humbly suggest and appeal to H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, kindly extend free electricity and water for the next six months for consumers of a particular category, i.e. the needy and the poor of the poorest, to make up for lost income in this era of COVID-19 pandemic.



Especially, only those whose consumption is between 0-100 kilowatt for electricity and GH¢150 for water for needy households. Beneficiaries should also include consumers in residential areas as well as those engaged in commercial activities.



This measure if taken by government will mitigate the impact the outbreak of the virus is having on the public especially needy and poor households who are finding life very, very difficult and challenging.



We members of Critical Strategic Thinkers Network, a developmental Think Tank made up of deep thinkers and Problem-solving Experts ( i.e. Strategists and Professionals) will be engaging these households, group them into corporative groups, lead them to develop entrepreneurship business plans, help to source for grants and soft loans, implement the plans.



This will create jobs and worth for themselves and be able to take care of their utilities and their family needs after the six month grace period courtesy Government of Ghana, under the leadership of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo. All hands must be on deck.



It is our hope and prayer that our humble request and suggestion will be given the needed attention, consideration and approval by His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana.

