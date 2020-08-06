Opinions of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Columnist: Micheal Botsio

Exposing the hype with facts: Prof Naana Opoku Agyeman is not known to Komenda as a doer

File photo: Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman

The Communication Bureau of the NPP-KEEA extends our best wishes to the people of Komenda and KEEA including Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman. We wish to congratulate our sister, mother and grandmother on her nomination and outdooring as the vice-presidential candidate of the NDC.



As a true daughter of the constituency, we are elated by her nomination but worried about the impact for Komenda and KEEA as a whole.



Since her nomination, she has enjoyed some hype for her role as an academic, politician and a woman. However, the sentiments on the streets of Komenda and KEEA are different. The verdict is that her achievements have been everything personal and nothing communal.



Our people say that to whom much is given much is expected. We cannot pretend to be happy with her nomination as a vice-presidential candidate when the Professor neglected Komenda and KEEA as an academic, Vice-Chancellor and Cabinet Minister. There are some fundamental questions relative to her past roles on the lips of the people of Komenda begging for answers and we would like the learned Professor to speak to them.



The academic accomplishment of our grandmother is without a doubt. What is however in doubt is the contribution of her accomplishment to Komenda and KEEA and that is the motivation for these harmless questions.



As Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast(UCC) between 2008 and 2012, the distinguished academic and our mother was in charge of both policy and administrative direction of the UCC. She wielded much power and influence to make Komenda and KEEA better. We wish to ask:



1. What did she do to particularly uplift the youth and to create opportunities for the girl-child in the area of education?



2. Did she nurture or mentor any indigene from Komenda or KEEA to aspire to her achievement or she did not find anyone good enough?



3. Did she establish any scholarship scheme or in any way assisted any indigene of Komenda to benefit from a scholarship scheme at UCC or other institutions leveraging using her influence as VC of UCC?



4. As make-believe, Girl-Child Champion, what policy or social responsibility did you initiate to uplift the profile of the girl-child in Komenda as an academic or VC?



In 2013, Professor Naana was appointed as a Cabinet Minister responsible for Education in the erstwhile Mahama administration. In this role, you are fully in charge of all decisions regarding school infrastructure, the Get fund, Scholarship Secretariat, School Feeding programme among others. To what extent was this influence as Minister of Education beneficial to the people of Komenda. We wish further to ask:



1. What was the state of the Assembly Hall project of the Komenda Senior Technical High School (initiated by Dr Nana Ato Arthur as Regional Minister) when you were leaving office in 2016?



2. How many indigenes of Komenda benefited from Government of Ghana Scholarship apart from your biological children or we are not good enough academically?



3. How did you improve the domestic economy with additional school feeding slots for the women of Komenda?



4. What was the state of the Komenda M/A JHS in 2016 though you promised to rehabilitate it?



5. Beyond the cancellation of teacher training allowances with all the impact on the domestic economy, what did you specifically do to uplift the profile of the Komenda College a college of choice?



6. How did you abandon your people by neglecting the 18-unit classroom block, auditorium and admistration projects at Komenda College started before your tenure as Minister of Education?



In three and half years, the NPP without any indigene of Komenda a Cabinet Minister, Minister or Vice-presidential candidate has been very kind to Komenda. The party has delivered the following;



1. Mechanised Toilet facility at Komenda College



2. Constructed the Amoatoe footbridge



3. Rehabilitated the Komenda Zonal Council



4. The drainage system at Sasam



5. Municipal Office for Ambulance Service



6. Boys Dormitory at Komenda Senior Technical School



7. Classroom block at Komenda Basic School



Also, the following projects are ongoing and at various stages of completion;



1. Construction of Komendat Sea Defence Wall



2. Administration Block at Komenda Senior High School



3. Construction of Komenda Junction to Komenda Road



4. Construction of Komenda Town Roads



5. Komenda Town to Komenda College Road



6. Internal roads of Komenda senior high school



Professor Naana Opoku Agyeman, we admire your achievement as an academic but;



- You failed to create mentorship opportunities for our girls in Komenda



- You failed to create empowerment opportunities for the women in Komenda



- You failed to create scholarship opportunities for brilliant but needy indigenes of Komenda



- You failed to improve the educational infrastructure in Komenda



- You failed to project Komenda with previous opportunities



To our utmost regret, our sister, mother and grandmother Professor Naana Opoku Agyeman is not a doer. Naana has had many opportunities to impact Komenda but failed. We shall not be persuaded by the hype to offer sentimental support which will only set us back on the clock of development.

