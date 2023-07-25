Exploring the universe of investment asset classes: EcoCapital Investment Management Ltd

Opinions of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Columnist: Dela Herman Agbo

As the Good book says, “For lack of knowledge my people perish”. The fact is many people from our part of the world lack the understanding of investment assets, when it comes to investing. As we know it, investing is all about buying financial assets with anticipation that the value of the asset will appreciate for you to sell and make a good return on your investment. Obviously, investing has different levels of risks depending on the financial assets elected since there are several asset classes, and they each serve a peculiar intended purpose. Therefore, it is very important to understand these various asset classes in investment, and when to apply them. Your investment advisor should be able to help you with the asset selection for your investment portfolio.



At this point, one may ask, what are asset classes in investment? Investment asset classes are different categories of investments that have similar characteristics and behave in a certain way within the financial markets. In others words, asset classes are the grouping of assets with similar characteristics. This is very important because there are several investment assets, so it is helpful when these assets are classified for easy application. There are several asset classes, but here are some common types:



Stocks (Equities) - Stocks represent share ownership in a company. When you buy stocks, you become a shareholder and a beneficiary of the company's profits, and also losses. Your investment in stocks offer you the potential for capital appreciation and payment of dividends. Depending on the investment strategy, stocks are primarily used for long-term capital appreciation and participation in a company's growth. Again, interested investors can buy individual stocks or invest in diversified portfolios through mutual funds or ETFs.



Bonds (Fixed Income) - Bonds are debt instruments issued by governments, municipalities, and corporations to raise capital. When you invest in bonds, you are lending money to the issuer in exchange for regular interest payments and the return of the principal amount at maturity. In line with the investment strategy, bonds are commonly used for income generation and capital preservation. Investing in bonds work well for investors seeking regular interest payments, and those looking for more stability in their portfolio. For portfolio management purposes, fixed income assets are also used for diversification and risk mitigation of the portfolio.



Cash and Cash Equivalents - This asset class includes cash in hand and short-term, highly liquid investments like money market funds, certificates of deposit (CDs) / Fixed Deposit (FD), and Treasury bills. Cash and cash equivalents provide stability and liquidity, but usually offer lower returns compared to other asset classes. For the purpose of effective use of money, cash and cash equivalents are typically used for short-term liquidity needs, emergency funds, or as a temporary holding place for funds while deciding on other investment opportunities.



Real Estate - Real estate investments involve purchasing properties such as residential, commercial, or industrial properties. This type of investments provides potential income through rental properties and the opportunity for capital appreciation over time. Your investment portfolio can generate cash flow and achieve diversification through real estate holdings.



Commodities - Commodities include physical goods such as gold, silver, oil, natural gas, agricultural products, and metals. Investors looking for investment opportunities can trade commodities directly or invest in commodity futures contracts or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to gain exposure to commodity prices. Commodities are used for various purposes, some investors use commodities for portfolio diversification, as commodities tend to have low correlation with traditional asset classes. Others may trade commodities to speculate on price movements or hedge against inflation.



Mutual Funds and Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) - These are investment vehicles that pool money from multiple investors to invest in a diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds, or other assets. Mutual funds are typically managed by professional fund managers, while ETFs trade on stock exchanges like individual stocks. These investment vehicles provide diversification across various asset classes. Mutual funds are actively managed by professionals and can cater for specific investment goals or strategies. ETFs, on the other hand, are passively managed and trade on stock exchanges, offering liquidity and transparency.



Derivatives - Derivatives are financial instruments whose value is derived from an underlying asset, such as stocks, bonds, commodities, or currencies. Examples of derivatives include options, futures, and swaps. Derivatives can be used for speculation, hedging, or managing risk. They allow investors to protect investments against potential losses or take advantage of price movements in underlying assets. As much as derivatives can also be used for speculation, they carry higher risk and complexity. It takes a lot of expertise to invest in derivatives.



Private Equity and Venture Capital - Private equity involves investing in privately held companies, often with the goal of acquiring a significant stake in the company. Venture capital is a form of private equity that specifically focuses on early-stage, high-growth companies. Private equity and venture capital investments provide opportunities to invest directly in private companies. These asset classes are suitable for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation and are willing to take on higher risk for potentially higher returns in the future.



Hedge Funds: Hedge funds are alternative investment vehicles that pool funds from high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors. The mangers of hedge funds use various strategies to generate attractive returns, including long and short positions, leverage, derivatives, and arbitrage. They utilize funds from sophisticated investors who are seeking alternative strategies and potentially higher returns. They can use various investment techniques, such as leveraging and short-selling, to achieve their objectives.



From this presentation, it is important to note that each asset class carries its own level of risk, return potential, and suitability for different investment goals/objectives. Diversifying your investment across multiple asset classes can help spread risk and enhance the potential for returns in your investment portfolio. Also, it is good to note that the use of asset classes depends on individual investment goals/objectives, risk tolerance, and time horizon for the investment. Therefore, asset allocation, diversification, and a well-defined investment strategy are crucial for achieving a balanced and suitable investment portfolio.



Even though many people may think they can manage their own monies, yet consulting with a financial advisor is highly recommended to help tailor investments to your specific needs and objectives of your portfolio.



