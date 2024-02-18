Experience Ghana, love chocolate

Opinions of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Columnist: Halimatu Sadia Ibrahim

Cocoa is grown and processed in Ghana into a variety of products like chocolate, cocoa butter lotion, Milo, cocoa drinks, cocoa buttercream, and the like.



Ghana is known for its rich cocoa and vibrant culture. Ghana becomes a chocolate lovers paradise every year during its much-anticipated Chocolate Week Celebration.



This week-long celebration honours the nation’s remarkable contribution to global cocoa production and is a fascinating blend of creativity, tradition, and of course, chocolate's irresistible charm.



In recognition of the contribution of cocoa to the development of Ghana, the government established the Ghana Cocoa Board in 1947 as the main government agency responsible for the development of the industry.



In 2005, the Ministry of Tourism under the auspices of Hon. Jake Obetsebi Lamptey instituted The Chocolate Day Celebration. Over the years, there has been a strong collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority, Ghana Cocoa Board, and Cocoa Processing Companies to make it a whole week.



Ghana's Chocolate Week seeks to promote domestic tourism in addition to indigenous chocolate goods. The contribution of the cocoa industry to the Ghanaian economy is significant, employing approximately 850,000 farm families and generating more than $2 billion annually through foreign exchange of export crops.



Chocolate Week is celebrated in February to coincide with Valentine's Day and promote the country's rich cocoa industry. It's a time to appreciate and enjoy Ghanaian chocolate.



Savour the mouthwatering flavours of Ghanaian chocolate and have a deep appreciation for chocolate. Ghana's chocolate has become well-known throughout the world, and chocolate lovers are appreciating the delicious confections.



Besides promoting local cocoa products, Chocolate Week in Ghana also aims to boost domestic tourism. It's a chance to educate people about the importance of cocoa to Ghana's economy. Plus, it encourages Ghanaians to choose local chocolate over imported ones. It's all about celebrating Ghana's rich cocoa heritage!



Chocolate, particularly dark chocolate contains antioxidants that improve heart health, lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of stroke and heart diseases. The flavanols in chocolate, according to research, help improve blood flow to the brain aiding cognitive function, and also help protect the skin against sun-induced damage.



In the heart of Ghana, where the cocoa trees sway to the rhythm of the breeze, Chocolate Week is more than a celebration; it’s a journey of flavour, culture, and sustainable sweetness that lingers on the taste buds and in the heart. The theme for this year's Chocolate Week Celebration is, “EAT CHOCOLATE, STAY HEALTHY, GROW GHANA” and the sub-themed: is “EXPLORE GHANA, EAT CHOCOLATE”.



Here's to indulging in the richness of Ghana’s chocolate legacy during this joyous Chocolate Week celebration!



#ChocolateWeek2024 #ExploreGhana #EatGhanaChocolate #ChocolateCity #StayHealthy, #GrowGhana #NationalChocolateWeek