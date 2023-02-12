Expedite the trial of the arrested Kumasi Suame NDC Youth Organiser

Opinions of Sunday, 12 February 2023

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

An NDC Constituency Youth Organiser, Mr Razak Kuampa Avoliya, has recently been arrested by the police and remanded by the Asokwa Circuit court for publicly inciting the NDC faithful to embark on a killing spree during the impending 2024 campaign and general elections.



The bravado with which he made those utterances under the beaming recording cameras of a journalist was beyond the comprehension of many a discerning Ghanaian.



He expressed his intentions backed by the leadership of the NDC as though, himself and the NDC fraternity are above the laws of the land; licensed to commit crimes with impunity.



He made the public understand that his openly- expressed view is that of the newly-elected members of the NDC leadership in both parliament and their party.



No sensible person should underestimate the resolve by the guy and NDC to kill people to wrestle power from NPP come election 2024.



Had the now deposed NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the Church of Pentecost Elder, not coached NDC members gathered in a secluded place in Accra how to murder, kidnap, insult, etc., some Ghanaians to facilitate their chances of winning political power?



Had their now self-appointed NDC flagbearer-cum-presidential-candidate, John Dramani Mahama, not publicly boasted about how they, the NDC members, can be excessively violent when it comes to unleashing violence because their NDC party was born out of revolution?



For how long are Ghanaians going to wait for the rogues in NDC to get away with both their threats to harm, and harming, innocent Ghanaians?



Is there not a cut-off point where the NDC should know that they cannot proceed further with their truancy, love of murder and consistent threats to harm others, all to achieving their political agenda of being those to rule Ghana for their parochial selfish interests?



I am honestly saddened to see Dr Kwabena Duffour, such a noble person always being tarnished by extension of his NDC membership. However, he could be the one to come to rid NDC of their detestable image as a result of their infatuated indulgence in crimes of all sorts.



As said in many of my online publications, former President John Dramani Mahama is an unfit person, if not a total misfit, for the post of president.



He is clueless, incompetent, corrupt, a liar and an instigator of violence hence a blot on the image of Ghana as president.



Going back, the Suame NDC Youth Organiser should be made to prove how President Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP killed people to win general election 2020 hence the NDC desiring to do same or emulate.



I don't want to insult the entire NDC faithful since there are nice and intelligent people like Dr Kwabena Duffour in the party.



However, most of the NDC members are robbed of their senses that make them rational beings or else, the Youth Organiser in question wouldn't say such things in public, or ever dream of committing such a murderous act.



All that l am calling for in this publication is the speedy trial of the potential NDC rogue and murderer in question to serve as a deterrence to the always insanely violent and senseless NDC youths who never put on their thinking cap.



There must be no any tactical delays in his trial, the usual nonsensical unprofessional attitudes by most Ghana courts to kill credible cases to end up encouraging lawlessnesses in the country.



The NDC are not good people to govern Ghana but for Dr Kwabena Duffour who is overflowing with nation-saving ideas and wisdom, Ghanaians may give them a chance if and only if, he, but not John Mahama, is elected their flagbearer-cum-presidential-candidate.