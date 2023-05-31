Expanding the definition of great songwriting: Why subject matter doesn't determine success in the music industry

Opinions of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Columnist: Ebenezer Ansah-Boafo

Aspiring Ghanaian artists need to know that writing about life struggles doesn't automatically make you a good songwriter. While it's true that many great songs are inspired by personal experiences, there is no single formula for what makes a good song.



A good songwriter is someone who is able to connect with their audience in a meaningful way, regardless of the subject matter. Whether you're writing about your own life experiences, current events, or something entirely fictional, what matters most is the quality of your songwriting.



One common misconception is that songs that address serious or difficult topics, such as poverty, political unrest, or heartbreak, are inherently more meaningful or profound than other types of songs. While it's true that these themes can be powerful and emotionally resonant, they are not the only topics that can make for great music.



In fact, some of the most memorable and iconic songs of all time have been about seemingly mundane or lighthearted subjects. Think of classics like 'Twist and Shout' by The Beatles, 'Respect' by Aretha Franklin, 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' by Cyndi Lauper, and 'Soluku' by KaKyire Kwame Appiah. These songs are not about life struggles or serious social issues, yet they have endured as timeless classics because of their memorable melodies, catchy hooks, and universal appeal.



This is not to say that writing about personal experiences or social issues is not important or valuable. In fact, some of the most impactful and meaningful songs in history have been about these topics. However, it is important to recognise that there is no single 'right' way to write a great song.



Award schemes and other music industry gatekeepers should not limit their recognition of great songwriters to those who write about specific topics or subject matter. Instead, they should look for artists who are able to craft compelling and memorable songs that connect with listeners on an emotional level. By doing so, they can help to cultivate a more diverse and inclusive music industry that celebrates creativity and innovation in all its forms.



To sum it, aspiring Ghanaian artists should remember that writing about life struggles is not the only path to success as a songwriter. While personal experiences can be a powerful source of inspiration, there is no single right way to write a great song.



Focus on honing your craft, cultivating your creativity, and connecting with your audience, and you will be well on your way to becoming a great songwriter, regardless of the subject matter of your music.