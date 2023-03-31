Enough of the mediocrity; politics is meant to build societies

Opinions of Friday, 31 March 2023

Columnist: Abeiku Cobbinah

Politics is an essential element in building societies. It is how communities and nations can come together to form a cohesive and organized system that provides for the common good of its citizens. However, all too often, politics is tainted by mediocrity and self-serving interests, failing to achieve its true potential.



Politics should be a tool for building societies that are just, equitable, and sustainable. At its core, politics should be about creating policies and laws that promote the well-being of all members of society. This includes ensuring access to basic human needs such as food, shelter, healthcare, and education, as well as creating opportunities for economic growth and development.



Unfortunately, in many instances, politics is hijacked by personal interests and power struggles, which leads to policies that benefit only a select few. This kind of politics promotes division and inequality, instead of working towards the common good. When politics becomes mediocre, it fails to create the necessary foundations for a thriving society.



One of the most significant challenges that politics faces today is the tendency towards partisanship. When politicians are more interested in advancing the interests of their political party than in serving the public good, the result is often gridlock and inaction. This is particularly evident in countries with two-party systems, where each party is more concerned with winning elections than with governing effectively.



Another challenge that politics faces is the influence of money and special interests. When politicians are beholden to wealthy donors or powerful corporations, they may be less likely to support policies that benefit the broader public. Instead, they may prioritize policies that benefit their donors or themselves, resulting in policies that widen the gap between the rich and poor.



To build societies that are just, equitable, and sustainable, we need to move beyond mediocrity in politics. This requires politicians who are committed to serving the public good, even if it means putting aside personal interests or party affiliation. It also requires creating systems and institutions that promote transparency, accountability, and integrity in politics.



One way to achieve this is by increasing public participation in politics. When citizens are engaged in the political process, they are more likely to hold politicians accountable and ensure that policies are in the best interests of the broader public. This can be achieved through mechanisms such as participatory budgeting, citizen assemblies, and referendums.



Another way to promote good politics is by increasing the diversity of voices in politics. When politicians come from a range of backgrounds and experiences, they are more likely to understand the needs and challenges facing different communities. This can be achieved through policies such as affirmative action or through targeted recruitment efforts.



In conclusion, politics is an essential element in building societies. However, when politics is mediocre, it fails to serve the public good and instead promotes division and inequality. To build societies that are just, equitable, and sustainable, we need to move beyond mediocrity in politics by creating systems and institutions that promote transparency, accountability, and integrity, increasing public participation in politics, and promoting diversity in political representation.