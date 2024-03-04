Enhancing Ghana’s development: A case for an Integrated Ministry of Housing, Infrastructure & Planning

Opinions of Monday, 4 March 2024

Columnist: Nicholas Solomon

Ghana, with its rich history and potential for growth, stands at a crucial juncture in its development. To unlock the full benefits of urbanization and achieve greater prosperity, inclusiveness, and livability, a paradigm shift is needed. This involves placing heightened attention on urban, rural, and regional planning, shaping policies that govern housing, infrastructure, and the entire built environment. A fundamental proposal is the establishment of the Ministry of Housing, Infrastructure & Planning, encompassing current ministries such as Transport, Roads & Highways, Railway, Works & Housing, and Water Resources, with the former ministries operating as departments and advisory bodies. This proposal also calls for a new supplementary government authority; The National Facilities Management Authority (NFMA) which will primarily regulate, standardize, and streamline the soft and hard services delivered in the built environment industry, making the Public Works Department (PWD) directly under its purview.



Ghana's current trajectory, particularly in cities like Accra, reflects a disjointed development pattern. While decentralization has transferred urban and spatial planning responsibilities to local governments, a centrally coordinated effort is crucial to foster connected and integrated growth. Irrespective of many central plans like the Ghana Infrastructure plan, the sheer disconnect between housing, works, roads, communication, transport, and water resources has created an imbalance in the nation's development trajectory, threatening a sustainable development. The proposed Ministry of Housing, Infrastructure & Planning aims to address this disparity by amalgamating various ministries, agencies, and departments into a unified strategic entity. This consolidation seeks to streamline efforts and provide a cohesive approach to intentional development of the built environment. Crucially, the ministry's mandate would extend to finding innovative ways to attract private funds, acknowledging the importance of private sector involvement in infrastructure development hinged on urban and city creation.



HISTORICAL APPROACH TO HOUSING AND INFRASTRUCTURE



Reflecting on Ghana's historical approach to housing and infrastructure, the early years of independence in 1957 saw separate ministers for housing and works in Kwame Nkrumah's cabinet. After the 1966 coup, these ministries were combined as the Commission for Works and Housing until 1969. Subsequent political instability led to further mergers and separations, showcasing a lack of consistency and focus in infrastructure planning. In 1971, the Ministry for Housing was merged with the Ministry for Works, consolidating responsibilities under the leadership of Samuel Wilberforce Awuku-Darko. However, the political landscape remained turbulent, and by 2024, the ministry persisted as the Ministry of Works and Housing, housing various agencies and departments under Works Sector and Housing Sector categories.



Despite these iterations, Ghana has never had a dedicated ministry solely responsible for infrastructure and community planning. This absence highlights a significant gap in the nation's development strategy, particularly considering Ghana's early independence in sub-Saharan Africa and its potential to set an example for the rest of the continent. Nkrumah's ambitious infrastructure projects in the 1960s, such as damming the Volta River for electricity generation and constructing the Accra-Tema Motorway, were pivotal for Ghana's industrial revolution. Unfortunately, these projects were managed under the Ministry of Finance, lacking sophistication to attract private funding. If the motorway was privately owned, it would have experienced a sustained maintenance routine and fresh capital for major expansion due to commercial interests, making it highly serviceable today. Unlike global counterparts in the global north, which were drawing from private equity funds for infrastructure projects, Ghana missed the opportunity for sustainable development. The Brooklyn Bridge, an iconic structure styled as the 8th wonder of the world, stands as a testament to the success of private ventures in infrastructure. Built in 1883, it remains operational and bankable after 140 years. Ghana can learn from such examples and leverage private funds for infrastructure projects, ensuring their longevity and adaptability due to sustained private commercial interest. We must rethink of development, especially city creation in an entirely different way, understanding how cities are made and the key factors that affect sustainable and progressive cities.



WHAT IS A CITY?



CITY = Real Estate + Infrastructure (Social and Physical) + People (working, living, learning, playing…). The seamless combination of real estate, infrastructure, and people constitute the fundamental essence of a city. Urban environments are intricate tapestries woven from the physical structures, public spaces, and the diverse individuals who inhabit them. To ensure the harmonious development of these dynamic entities, urban and city planning emerges as an indispensable necessity. Real estate, as the tangible component, embodies the built environment, comprising residential, commercial, and public spaces. The arrangement and design of these structures profoundly influence the quality of life for residents and the functionality of the city. Infrastructure, on the other hand, encompasses the essential facilities and systems that support daily life, such as transportation networks, utilities, and communication systems. The synergy between real estate and infrastructure is pivotal for creating cities that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also efficient, sustainable, and conducive to a thriving community. However, the People element is the heartbeat of any city. The diverse needs, aspirations, and lifestyles of the people shape the character and vitality of urban spaces. Recognizing the interdependence of these three elements – real estate, infrastructure, and people underscore the critical role of urban and city planning. It acts as the guiding force that orchestrates the alignment of physical structures with the needs and desires of the community.



THE CASE FOR A UNITIZED MINISTRY



The establishment of a unitized government ministry, termed the Ministry of Housing, Infrastructure, and Planning, becomes a strategic imperative in this context. This unified approach consolidates the fragmented responsibilities of existing ministries, such as Housing, Transport, Roads & Highways, Railway, and Water Resources, streamlining their efforts into a cohesive strategy for holistic city and rural development. Planning, under the purview of this proposed ministry, would bridge the existing gaps in the current system. It ensures that real estate developments align with sustainable infrastructure, fostering a balanced and inclusive urban landscape. Comprehensive city planning addresses challenges such as housing shortages, traffic congestion, and inadequate public amenities, thereby creating cities that are resilient, connected, and capable of meeting the evolving needs of their residents. This ministry will play a pivotal role in attracting private funds to intentionally develop the built environment, using platforms like the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Funds and other sub-funds. By fostering a conducive environment for private investments, the government can leverage resources efficiently, accelerating the pace of urban development and unlocking new possibilities for innovation and growth. Ghana needs an annual investment of $2.5 billion to address its infrastructure and housing deficit, accounting for approximately 4% of its GDP. Given the absence of fiscal capacity within the government, private investors play a pivotal role. A streamlined, one-stop shop for all government agencies related to infrastructure and housing development is crucial to attract private investment.



The proposed Ministry of Housing, Infrastructure & Planning is a proactive step to reevaluate and reshape Ghana's approach to development. By combining ministries, agencies, and departments under a unified strategic vision, the ministry aims to create a more organized and efficient system that provides a comprehensive platform for infrastructure and community planning. Ghana can position itself for sustainable growth, setting an example for the continent and fostering a more connected, inclusive, and prosperous nation.



The writer is project and facilities management consultant, working with Hednic Consult as its Country Partner. Hednic Consult is a Housing and Infrastructure development advisory firm with operations across North America and Africa.