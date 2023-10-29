Encouraging African students to use tech to build them into future leaders of Africa

Opinions of Sunday, 29 October 2023

Columnist: William Jackson

“Africans must change their mind and actions. The keys to building your continent depend on your willpower, persistent effort, and action towards self-liberation.” Lailah Gifty Akita.



The growing role of education as the engine of economic change, and growing generational wealth, brings equitability to boys and girls in learning and building the classroom to build cultures of learning, exploration, discovery, and creativity and changing of mindset that technology is only for gaming and entertainment.



Technology contains platforms for change, pivoting to meet the challenges of the times and adapting to the needs of the users to solve problems and address social, educational, and economic issues.



Technology and STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Arts Math) and now Metaverse are making the work happening to transform African children, youth, teens, and young adults.



Schools and classrooms are building cultures of learning that show the world in a different light fundamental to global progress. Africa is moving in the direction that it needs to be competitive, relevant, influential, and sustainable in a world of algorithms and data streams. As a teacher of STEAM+M, AI (Artificial Intelligence) VR (Virtual Reality), Metaverse (immersive environments), and Web 3/4/5.



“Lord I am just another activist in silence. Let my books speak what lacerates deep into my spirit.” Tapiwanaishe Pamacheche.



The integration of all these elements allows for project-based learning, cross-curricular engagement, and building learning leaders that serve as examples of how education can be successful across genders, cultures, generations, and colors.



Teaching 33 years the value and importance of education starts with a mindset that seeks to explore, discover, and use creative thinking, and innovative design can build a child's mind through creativity, innovation, and discovery.



What needs to happen first is to inspire African students to embrace an unlimited future for careers. To dream and think past where they are now. To see new opportunities and new directions for their life. African students need to see learning as powerful and purposeful to what they can do in the future.



The collaboration of technology and education can open doors that African students can virtually walk through to learn about the past and then apply it to now to prepare for the future. Teaching online for 3 years with students in Nigeria at the elementary level how technology can show them events not thought of or even exposed to. Technology can open doors that can change their, and their families’ lives.



“Instead of teaching African children about Napoleon or Shakespeare, teach them about Biko, Nkrumah, Sallasie, Annan, etc.” Henry Johnson Jr.



In today's rapidly evolving world that is influenced by tech, the collaboration between technology and education is proving to be a life-changer for African youth, teenagers, and young adults.



This powerful synergy and evolving ecosystem is breaking down barriers and opening doors to a brighter future for whole African communities. The potential is inspiring and encouraging for millions of youth in elementary to high schools across the continent. Access to quality education has often been a challenge in many parts of Africa. But, thanks to technology, educational resources are becoming more accessible, even in remote areas.



Online courses, virtual classrooms, and educational apps provide learning opportunities that were once unimaginable and unachievable. This means that African youth can now access world-class educational content from the comfort of their homes. Even if their homes are not in cities of high technology or even moderate technology, many are gaining access using Smartphones with Wi-Fi connections.



Moreover, technology is helping bridge the gap between education and employment. African youth, teens, and young adults were once either unemployable, underemployed, or struggled to learn the skills to be employed. Now with the use of online learning, access to digital libraries, and access to mentors, African students can be business owners and entrepreneurs.



Through e-learning platforms and vocational training programs, young Africans can acquire skills that are in demand in today's job market.



“There is no institution more powerful than the institution of your mind. The real battle happens there. Once you change your mindset, you can achieve anything.” Naide P Obiang.



They can explore various career paths, from programming and digital marketing to entrepreneurship, healthcare, web development, graphic design, and other digital employment options. The collaboration of technology and education also nurtures innovation and entrepreneurship. There is the inspiration of Africans to be creative, innovative, discoverers, explorers, and thought leaders.



With access to online resources, young Africans can explore their creative potential, develop tech startups, and contribute to their local economies. The tech boom in Africa is not only creating jobs but also encouraging self-employment and small business growth.



The tech boom is not even close to its potential to change a continent that is the second largest in the world, and also the second youngest behind India.



In conclusion, the fusion of technology and education is not only enhancing the learning experience but also creating unprecedented career opportunities for African youth.



It's equipping them with the skills, knowledge, talents, and mindsets to embrace a brighter future, making them vital contributors to the African workforce and their local communities growing out of poverty, financial, political, and educational struggle, and a brighter future for the

whole community.