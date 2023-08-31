Empowering Ghana's future: The case for John Mahama's re-election in 2024

Opinions of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Columnist: PATRICK ATIAWIN

As Ghana stands at the crossroads of its future, the choice of leadership is paramount to its progress and development.



In this pivotal moment, one candidate emerges with a track record of transformative accomplishments that cannot be ignored. John Dramani Mahama, a statesman with a proven legacy, presents a compelling case for his re-election in the upcoming election.



His previous tenure as President from 2012 to 2017 showcased a commitment to growth, development, and improved quality of life for Ghanaians. Let us delve into his remarkable achievements and explore why his return to office is an opportunity the nation cannot afford to miss.



Powering economic growth: Overcoming the dumsor crisis



One of the most critical challenges during Mahama's previous term was the power crisis, known as "Dumsor," which hindered economic growth and caused immense inconvenience to both businesses and citizens. Under Mahama's leadership, proactive measures were taken to address this issue: Mahama swiftly responded by deploying emergency power plants and expediting the completion of ongoing projects, adding more than 800 megawatts of power within just 18 months.



This injection of power significantly eased the crisis and provided a foundation for sustainable growth. The implementation of the Energy Sector Levy and the restructuring of legacy power utilities' debt contributed to the stabilization of the power sector. These actions demonstrated Mahama's dedication to ensuring a reliable and consistent power supply for Ghana.



Water and sanitation: Enhancing access to clean drinking water



Mahama's commitment to improving access to clean drinking water is evident through various initiatives. The establishment of the Teshie desalination plant augmented urban water supply, particularly in the capital city of Accra. Through this project, Mahama's administration extended clean water access to a broader urban population, demonstrating a focus on inclusive development. The Accra-Tema Metropolitan Area (ATMA) project expanded urban water supply, positively impacting the lives of thousands.



Infrastructure revolution: Roads and transport development



Mahama's tenure witnessed monumental strides in the road and transport sector, paving the way for economic expansion and improved connectivity. From the Achimota-Ofankor to the Tetteh Quarshie-Adenta road projects, Mahama invested heavily in road infrastructure, laying a foundation for efficient transportation networks. Kwame Nkrumah Interchange iconic project demonstrated his administration's commitment to urban renewal and efficient traffic management.



Airport Hills/Burma Camp Roads Road networks improved access to critical facilities and facilitated ease of movement. From the Obetsebi-Lamptey Interchange to the Pokuase Interchange, these initiatives underscore Mahama's dedication to continued infrastructure development.



Reviving the economy: Fiscal discipline and growth



Mahama's leadership was marked by prudent fiscal management and strategic economic policies. He initiated the Senchi Forum to forge consensus on a home-grown fiscal consolidation program, which eventually formed the basis for the successful International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Credit Facility (ECF) program.



Enhancing healthcare delivery: A healthier nation



Mahama's commitment to healthcare delivery led to transformative improvements across the sector. He oversaw the construction and expansion of numerous district, regional, and institutional hospitals, expanding access to quality healthcare services. Mahama's administration improved and expanded NHIS, ensuring that even the most vulnerable citizens had access to essential healthcare.



Education and social welfare: Investing in Ghana's future generation



Under Mahama's leadership, significant strides were made in education and social protection. His administration provided free textbooks, uniforms, and sandals to pupils, promoting inclusiveness and quality in education. Mahama's commitment to the poor and vulnerable was evident through schemes like the School Feeding Program and Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), ensuring a safety net for those in need.



Agricultural growth: Securing food security and livelihoods



Mahama's emphasis on modernizing agriculture paved the way for food security and economic empowerment. His administration increased investments in agricultural machinery and irrigation, ensuring increased productivity and self-sufficiency.



Inclusive sports and infrastructure development



His focus on sports infrastructure, as demonstrated by the Cape Coast Stadium, showcased his commitment to holistic development. Mahama's affordable housing initiatives aimed to provide decent homes for Ghanaians across income brackets. Initiatives like the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project and "Nyame dua" Estates addressed the housing deficit and improved living conditions.



The road ahead: Why Mahama deserves another term



John Dramani Mahama's previous tenure as President showcased his unwavering commitment to Ghana's progress. His achievements in power generation, infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and social protection have left an indelible mark on the nation. As we stand on the brink of a new era, the case for his re-election becomes more compelling than ever.



His vision, leadership, and ability to turn challenges into opportunities make him a candidate worthy of consideration. Ghana deserves a leader who can build upon these accomplishments and continue the journey toward prosperity and progress. With Mahama at the helm, Ghana's future is bright and full of promise.



