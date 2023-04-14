Emmanuel Appoh Mensah: Candidate To Watch In Gomoa East Politics

Opinions of Friday, 14 April 2023

Columnist: Eric Annan

Emmanuel Appoh Mensah is a fast rising star in politics and a zealous aspirant in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ongoing parliamentary primaries for Gomoa East constituency in the Central Region of Ghana.



Despite facing huge opposition from some stakeholders to have him disqualify from the race, the potent young politician still stands a strong contender for the seat in the primaries.



His win in the ongoing primaries offers him the likelihood to secure the Gomoa East parliamentary seat for the NDC in the 2024 general election, considering the love he commands from constituents.



An outcome which will turn to become an advantage for the Umbrella Fraternity and its potential flag-bearer, John Dramani Mahama judging his passion, energy and vision for the development of the constituency having grown to become a candidate to watch in the upcoming election.



At age 34, Emmanuel Appoh Mensah has began making waves in the local political scene as a charismatic and energetic candidate who poses a clear vision towards the development of the Gomoa East constituency.



His passionate nature is particularly geared towards improving the livelihood of fellow constituents on areas of education, healthcare, and youth empowerment.



Despite his impressive credentials and popularity among many voters, some stakeholders have raised concerns about his eligibility to run for the parliamentary seat.



Which to it, the budding politician has been forthcoming about his qualifications having worked assiduously to address all such issues.



"Gomoa East is a key constituency in the region, and having a strong and capable representative in parliament would be crucial for advancing the party's agenda and ensuring that the needs and concerns of the constituents are heard and addressed," he often tell delegates.